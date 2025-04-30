Golden Knights edge Wild again in OT in Game 5

Howden wins it at 4:05 for Vegas, which takes lead in Western 1st Round

Wild at Golden Knights | Recap | Round 1, Game 5

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Brett Howden scored at 4:05 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Howden roofed a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a backhand pass from Tanner Pearson, who was below the goal line.

The Golden Knights, who also won 4-3 in overtime in Game 4 on Saturday, lead the best-of-7 series 3-2. Game 6 will be in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

William Karlsson and Mark Stone scored, and Jack Eichel had two assists for Vegas, which is the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Adin Hill made 20 saves.

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored, and Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists for Minnesota, which is the first wild card from the West.

Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves before leaving the game after the second period because of an illness. He was replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury, who made six saves on seven shots.

Karlsson gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 8:25 of the first period with a short-handed goal. Eichel stole a centering pass by Kaprizov, skated down the ice on a rush, and sent a pass to Karlsson for a tap-in into an open net.

Kaprizov made up for the mistake by scoring 13 seconds later on the same power play to tie 1-1. He buried a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Mats Zuccarello.

Stone put the Golden Knights back in front 2-1 at 13:24 with a one-timer through a screen from just inside the blue line.

Boldy tied it 2-2 at 3:31 of the third period. He took a backhand cross-ice pass from Eriksson Ek, skated down the right wing around Alex Pietrangelo, and chipped a shot over Hill’s glove.

Ryan Hartman thought he scored the go-ahead goal for the Wild with 1:15 remaining in regulation, but the Golden Knights challenged the play for offside, and the call was reversed after a video review.

Latest News

Janmark breaks tie in 3rd, Oilers push Kings to brink with Game 5 win

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Senators’ confidence, momentum grow with Game 5 victory against Maple Leafs

Will Ferrell, Chad Smith cheer on Kings during Game 5

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Vilardi to return for Jets against Blues in Game 5

Panthers can close out Eastern 1st Round in Game 5 with Battle of Florida at new heights

Ullmark stops 29, Senators blank Maple Leafs in Game 5 to stay alive again

Hurricanes to play Capitals or Canadiens in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Aho scores in 2OT, Hurricanes eliminate Devils in Game 5 of Eastern 1st Round

Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games May 1

Tocchet won't return as Canucks coach

Andersen out for Game 5, day to day for Hurricanes

Hagel won't play for Lightning against Panthers in Game 5

Panthers won’t take Game 5 ‘lightly at all’ with chance to close out Lightning

Ekblad suspended 2 games for Panthers

Landeskog’s wife discusses husband’s return on ‘Never Offside’ podcast

Oilers at Kings, Western Conference 1st Round Game 5 preview

Avalanche keeping faith in Blackwood facing elimination against Stars in Game 6