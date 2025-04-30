Golden Knights edge Wild again in OT in Game 5

Howden roofed a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a backhand pass from Tanner Pearson, who was below the goal line.

The Golden Knights, who also won 4-3 in overtime in Game 4 on Saturday, lead the best-of-7 series 3-2. Game 6 will be in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

William Karlsson and Mark Stone scored, and Jack Eichel had two assists for Vegas, which is the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Adin Hill made 20 saves.

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored, and Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists for Minnesota, which is the first wild card from the West.

Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves before leaving the game after the second period because of an illness. He was replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury, who made six saves on seven shots.

Karlsson gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 8:25 of the first period with a short-handed goal. Eichel stole a centering pass by Kaprizov, skated down the ice on a rush, and sent a pass to Karlsson for a tap-in into an open net.

Kaprizov made up for the mistake by scoring 13 seconds later on the same power play to tie 1-1. He buried a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Mats Zuccarello.

Stone put the Golden Knights back in front 2-1 at 13:24 with a one-timer through a screen from just inside the blue line.

Boldy tied it 2-2 at 3:31 of the third period. He took a backhand cross-ice pass from Eriksson Ek, skated down the right wing around Alex Pietrangelo, and chipped a shot over Hill’s glove.

Ryan Hartman thought he scored the go-ahead goal for the Wild with 1:15 remaining in regulation, but the Golden Knights challenged the play for offside, and the call was reversed after a video review.