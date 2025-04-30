Fleury nearly delivers in dramatic fashion for Wild in Game 5 OT loss

LAS VEGAS -- This was no farewell tour, no revival act, no career-closing residency to cash in on past glories, each a trademark for former headliners throughout the casinos that surround T-Mobile Arena.

For Marc-Andre Fleury this moment was everything, an opportunity to make a final statement in a brilliant, Hall of Fame career, to remind the faithful of the Vegas Golden Knights of who he was.

“I was excited, excited to have a chance to play again, this building too,” the Minnesota Wild goalie said. “A little bit of butterflies.”

It’s a feeling Fleury has loved since he broke into the League in 2003-04, the fresh-faced No. 1 pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Now 40 and in his last season, Fleury was determined to deliver when he surprisingly took the ice to start the third period in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Vegas can be a cruel town, an extinguisher of dreams. It was on this night.

The Golden Knights won a second straight overtime game, this one 3-2, to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series.

“It would have been perfect with a win,” Fleury said, sitting at his locker, still in his leg pads, smiling wistfully as he thought about what unfolded.

Teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-7 series in the Stanley Cup playoffs win 79.2 percent of the time (357-94).

Fleury stopped the first six shots he faced through the third period and the first four minutes of overtime before Brett Howden scored on a bang-bang play at 4:05.

Fleury didn’t have a chance on the shot, his dream of a final glorious moment on The Strip dashed.