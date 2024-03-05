Nylander gets 1st NHL hat trick, Blue Jackets defeat Golden Knights

Nylander has six points (four goals, two assists) in five games since being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for Emil Bemstrom on Feb. 22.

Justin Danforth, Yegor Chinakhov and Erik Gudbranson also scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 37 saves for the Blue Jackets (21-30-10), who have won two straight for the first time since Nov. 22-24.

Mason Morelli, William Karlsson and Chandler Stephenson scored, and Adin Hill made 27 saves for the Golden Knights (33-22-7), who have lost three straight and are 2-7-1 in their past 10 games.

Vegas forward Jack Eichel returned to the lineup after missing 19 games because of a knee injury. He was minus-1 in 19:55 of ice time.

Danforth gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 6:16 of the first period. Zach Werenski flubbed a shot from the right point, and Sean Kuraly passed the bouncing puck in the slot to Danforth, who quickly scored glove side on Hill.

It was his first goal since Dec. 27 (25 games).

Nylander made it 2-0 at 13:11, scoring on his own rebound from the edge of the crease.

Morelli cut it to 2-1 at 17:19 on a wraparound at the right post, and Karlsson tied it 2-2 at 18:01 with a shot short side from above the left circle.

Gudbrandson put the Blue Jackets back in front 3-2 at 17:21 of the second period. It was his first goal since Dec. 19 (28 games).

Nylander extended the lead to 4-2 at 3:23 of the third period, beating Hill low glove side from the left circle on a rush.

Stephenson cut it to 4-3 at 10:16, but Chinakhov responded at 11:20 to push it to 5-3.

Nylander completed the hat trick by scoring into an empty net at 18:49 for the 6-3 final.