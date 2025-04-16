Flames eliminated from playoff contention despite shootout win against Golden Knights

Kadri had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Frost, Mikael Backlund and Adam Klapka scored for the Flames (40-27-14), who have just two regulation losses in their past 15 games (10-2-3) and points in seven straight (5-0-2). Dustin Wolf made 38 saves.

"At the beginning of the year no one believed in us," Backlund said. "We believed in ourselves from Day 1 starting in training camp. Right away we got the sense everyone was buying in and was believing and when everyone buys in and believes, you can achieve some big things. Unfortunately we didn't make it to playoffs, but we battled all the way to the end. We were so resilient all year and that says a lot about this group. We were playing for each other all year."

Brandon Saad had a goal and two assists, Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Dorofeyev and Nicolas Roy also scored for the Golden Knights (49-22-10), who will face the Wild in the Western Conference First Round. Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves.

"It's nice," Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar said. "It just means we took care of business many times during the regular season and got ourselves in a position to give ourselves the best chance going into the dance. Obviously, you don't want to think that far ahead, but it's also a nice little relief knowing that you have that until that time comes."