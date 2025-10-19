Canucks overcome injuries, pressure to win 3 straight to open 5-game road trip

Teddy Blueger scored from the slot at 4:54 of the second period to make it 4-0, but a power-play goal from rookie Ryan Leonard at 13:42 gave the Capitals some life heading into third.
That was when Demko had to do a lot of the heavy lifting behind a tired team, making 10 of his 28 saves in a period in which the Canucks were outshot 12-5. By the end of the game, Vancouver was down to two centers -- Petterson and rookie Max Sasson -- with Chytil sidelined since the first period and Blueger missing the final 6:14 with an undisclosed injury.
Things got tighter after Jakob Chychrun scored to bring Washington to within 4-2 at 9:01. With Lindgren on the bench for an extra attacker, John Carlson’s point shot beat a screened Demko at 17:46 to make it a one-goal game.
The Canucks were able to survive the final 2:14, though. With Lindgren again on the bench to give the Capitals a 6-on-5 skater advantage, Demko got a hand from his teammates in front of him.
Pettersson blocked three consecutive shot attempts from Alex Ovechkin, the NHL’s all-time leader with 898 goals. Myers also blocked an Ovechkin shot before Demko stopped an Ovechkin deflection with one second remaining to preserve the win.
“Admittedly, I was getting a little tired there,” said Demko, who improved to 3-1-0 with a 2.28 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in four starts this season. “We were hemmed in a little bit and it kind of just shows where our mindset was at as a group tonight. It was kind of just doing anything it took to win. Some huge blocks.”
Vancouver will probably need to play similarly in Pittsburgh on Tuesday to continue this run. Foote did not know the status of Chytil, Lekkerimaki or Blueger for that game but sounded hopeful that Boeser’s absence is “not going to be long at all.”
Each win gives the Canucks confidence, though, that they are building something during this trip that they hope will lead to more success.
“We’re a pretty young team, we’re learning as we go still,” Myers said. “But guys are doing a good job of staying in it and playing with a lot of good work ethic and we showed it tonight.”