Canucks overcome injuries, pressure to win 3 straight to open 5-game road trip

That’s three big wins in a row for the Canucks (4-2-0) to begin a five-game road trip that continues at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP). Those victories are important to the foundation Foote is trying to implement in his first season as coach after succeeding Rick Tocchet, who departed after last season (and later was hired by the Philadelphia Flyers).

Vancouver didn’t play particularly well in its first three games before the trip and didn’t depart on the best note, losing 5-2 at home to the St. Louis Blues on Monday. But the Canucks overcame slow starts to win 5-3 at the Dallas Stars on Thursday and 3-2 in a shootout at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday before pulling out perhaps their best win of the young season against the Capitals, considering the circumstances.

“The schedule has been tough the last few days,” goalie Thatcher Demko said. “Pretty much three [games] in three-and-a-half [days]. It’s a huge start to our trip. We had some pressure on us coming into this road trip. I’m not going to pretend like it’s not there. The media was talking about it. Guys in our room were talking about it. The coaching staff was talking about it.

“I think we all knew kind of what position we were in coming into the trip and to get the first three is huge. We have two left that we want to get, but it’s been a great start to the trip.”

The Canucks focused on starting better Sunday. Elias Pettersson’s goal 59 seconds into the game, which came after the Canucks forced a turnover with their forecheck, helped set the tone.

Vancouver controlled play for most of the first period and was rewarded when defenseman Tyler Myers found the loose puck off a scramble in front and shot it into the net past goalie Charlie Lindgren to increase the lead to 2-0 at 17:11. After the Capitals unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference on Myers’ goal, the Canucks cashed in on the resulting power play with Kiefer Sherwood knocking in the rebound of Conor Garland’s shot from the left circle to make it 3-0 at 17:52 of the first period.

“Got the start we wanted,” Myers said. “We’ve been talking about it. We haven’t liked our starts lately and have done a good job of getting into it after, but obviously, a quick goal tonight got us into it.”