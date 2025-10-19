Myers has goal, assist for Canucks in win against Capitals

Elias Pettersson scored his first goal of the season, and Thatcher Demko made 29 saves for the Canucks (4-2-0), who have won the first three of a five-game road trip. Conor Garland had two assists.

Vancouver played short two forwards after the first period due to undisclosed injuries to Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimaki. It entered the game without forward Brock Boeser, who was unavailable for personal reasons.

Ryan Leonard, Jakob Chychrun and John Carlson scored, and Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome each had two assists for the Capitals (4-2-0), who had won four in a row. Charlie Lindgren made 20 saves.

Alex Ovechkin did not score and remains two goals away from 900 in his NHL career.

Pettersson gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead 59 seconds into the first period when he scored from the right face-off circle off a pass from Garland.

Myers increased the lead to 2-0 at 17:11. Lindgren was unable to cover the puck during an extended scrum in front and eventually it squirted out to Myers, who scored over the fallen goalie.

It was also Myers’ first goal of 2025-26; the 35-year-old defenseman scored six in 71 games last season.

The Capitals challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal was upheld after video review.

Kiefer Sherwood scored on the ensuing power play at 17:52, knocking in a rebound at the right post to make it 3-0.

Teddy Blueger gave Vancouver a 4-0 lead at 4:54 of the second period when he controlled a loose puck and scored from the slot.

Leonard cut it to 4-1 on a power play at 13:42, scoring on his own rebound at the left post.

Chychrun made it 4-2 at 9:01 of the third period after a pass across the slot from Hendrix Lapierre.

Carlson scored at 17:46 with a slap shot from the point and Lindgren on the bench for an extra attacker for the 4-3 final.

The Capitals outshot the Canucks 13-5 in the third.