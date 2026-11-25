CANUCKS (6-19-1) at RED WINGS (8-12-3)

7:30 p.m. ET; DSN, Prime

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Drew O'Connor -- Ty Mueller -- Linus Karlsson

Cole Reinhardt -- Jacob Quillan -- Paul Cotter

Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Jamie Oleksiak -- Luke Schenn

Leevi Merilainen

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Brendan Gallagher (lower body), Thatcher Demko (hip), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond

Marco Kasper -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Kirby Dach -- J.T. Compher

Carter Mazur -- Michael Rasmussen -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Albert Johannson -- Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson

Daniil Tarasov

John Gibson

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Mason Appleton

Injured: William Wallinder (upper body), Sam Montembeault (lower body)

Status report

Dach will make his Red Wings debut after being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Montembeault, a goalie, was also part of the trade that sent forward Dylan Larkin going to Montreal. … Pettersson, a center, has returned to Vancouver to continue treatment for his injury. … Reinhardt will make his Canucks debut after being claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Monday.