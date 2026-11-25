CANUCKS (6-19-1) at RED WINGS (8-12-3)
7:30 p.m. ET; DSN, Prime
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Drew O'Connor -- Ty Mueller -- Linus Karlsson
Cole Reinhardt -- Jacob Quillan -- Paul Cotter
Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Jamie Oleksiak -- Luke Schenn
Leevi Merilainen
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Arshdeep Bains
Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Brendan Gallagher (lower body), Thatcher Demko (hip), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond
Marco Kasper -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Kirby Dach -- J.T. Compher
Carter Mazur -- Michael Rasmussen -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Albert Johannson -- Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson
Daniil Tarasov
John Gibson
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Mason Appleton
Injured: William Wallinder (upper body), Sam Montembeault (lower body)
Status report
Dach will make his Red Wings debut after being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Montembeault, a goalie, was also part of the trade that sent forward Dylan Larkin going to Montreal. … Pettersson, a center, has returned to Vancouver to continue treatment for his injury. … Reinhardt will make his Canucks debut after being claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Monday.