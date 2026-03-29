Flames ease past Canucks, push point streak to 6

During his streak, Coronato has two goals and five assists.

Morgan Frost also had a goal and two assists for the Flames (31-34-8), who finished 5-0-1 on their six-game homestand. Ryan Strome, Olli Maatta and Zayne Parekh each had a goal and an assist. Hunter Brzustewicz had two assists, and Dustin Wolf made 31 saves.

Liam Ohgren, Jake DeBrusk and Nils Hoglander scored, and Elias Pettersson had two assists for the Canucks (21-43-8), who have lost five games in a row. Nikita Tolopilo allowed four goals on 11 shots. He was replaced at 4:36 of the second period by Kevin Lankinen, who made nine saves.

Coronato gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 3:04 of the first period. Tolopilo stopped the initial shot by Parekh and the puck bounced into the left circle to Coronato, who scored his 17th goal of the season with a wrist shot.

Joel Farabee put the Flames up 2-0 at 4:59 when he battled his way to the front of the net before redirecting Zach Whitecloud’s point shot past Tolopilo.

Brock Boeser appeared to score for the Canucks at 6:22, but the call was reversed following a successful coach’s challenge for goalie interference.

Ohgren scored at 18:53 to cut the lead to 2-1. On a 2-on-1, Linus Karlsson passed the puck around Whitecloud out front to Ohgren, who snapped a shot over Wolf’s blocker.

Strome made it 3-1 for the Flames at 1:32 of the second period, tipping Maatta’s point shot past Tolopilo.

Maatta extended Calgary’s lead to 4-1 at 4:36. Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek attempted to clear the puck away from in front of his net, but it bounced off Maatta and past Tolopilo.

Frost made it 5-1 just 11 seconds later at 4:47 when he backhanded a shot through the legs of Lankinen, who had replaced Tolopilo in net.

DeBrusk scored a power-play goal at 13:36, redirecting a shot by Boeser past Wolf to make it 5-2.

Parekh replied with a power-play goal for the Flames at 19:23 with a wrist shot over Lankinen’s blocker to push the lead back to 6-2.

Hoglander scored at 12:40 of the third period to make it 6-3, redirecting a pass from Victor Mancini past Wolf.

Adam Klapka scored on the power play at 19:52 for the 7-3 final, taking a pass from Brennan Othman and lifting a shot past Lankinen.