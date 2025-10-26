Mammoth at Jets projected lineups

MAMMOTH (7-2-0) at JETS (6-2-0)

6 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse

Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O'Brien

Dmitri Simashev -- Mikhail Sergachev

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Ian Cole

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist

Alex Iafallo -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikita Chibrikov

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Parker Ford, Brad Lambert, Luke Schenn

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)

Status report

The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate following a 6-2 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday; Vanecek is expected to start after Vejmelka made 32 saves. … The Jets held an optional practice Saturday. … Lowry, a forward, skated in a regular jersey for the first time since undergoing offseason hip surgery and is on track in his recovery timeline of later this month or early November.