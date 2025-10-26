Mammoth at Jets projected lineups

MAMMOTH (7-2-0) at JETS (6-2-0)
6 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse
Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O'Brien
Dmitri Simashev -- Mikhail Sergachev
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Olli Maatta -- Ian Cole
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist
Alex Iafallo -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikita Chibrikov
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Parker Ford, Brad Lambert, Luke Schenn
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip surgery)
Status report
The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate following a 6-2 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday; Vanecek is expected to start after Vejmelka made 32 saves. … The Jets held an optional practice Saturday. … Lowry, a forward, skated in a regular jersey for the first time since undergoing offseason hip surgery and is on track in his recovery timeline of later this month or early November.