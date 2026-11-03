Mammoth at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAMMOTH (9-6-0) AT MAPLE LEAFS (8-6-2)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, Utah16, Mammoth+

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Dylan Guenther 

Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Lawson Crouse

Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O'Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- Andrew Peeke

Dmitri Simashev -- Artem Duda

Sebastian Cossa

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Ben McCartney

Injured: Kailer Yamamoto (upper body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), John Marino (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Easton Cowan -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Roslovic

Dakota Joshua -- Nick Paul -- William Nylander 

Gavin McKenna -- Colton Sissons -- Vinnie Lettieri

Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Zack MacEwen

Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev

Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Troy Stecher

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Dakota Mermis

Injured: Max Domi (undisclosed), John Tavares (lower body), Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body)

Status Report

Yamamoto is day to day...Tavares participated in an optional morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey. He now considered day to day after initially being listed as week to week following his injury on Oct. 15.

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