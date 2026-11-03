Mammoth at Maple Leafs projected lineups

MAMMOTH (9-6-0) AT MAPLE LEAFS (8-6-2)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, Utah16, Mammoth+
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Dylan Guenther
Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Lawson Crouse
Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone
Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O'Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- Andrew Peeke
Dmitri Simashev -- Artem Duda
Sebastian Cossa
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Ben McCartney
Injured: Kailer Yamamoto (upper body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), John Marino (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Easton Cowan -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Roslovic
Dakota Joshua -- Nick Paul -- William Nylander
Gavin McKenna -- Colton Sissons -- Vinnie Lettieri
Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Zack MacEwen
Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev
Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Troy Stecher
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Dakota Mermis
Injured: Max Domi (undisclosed), John Tavares (lower body), Kirill Marchenko (lower body), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Nick Blankenburg (upper body)
Status Report
Yamamoto is day to day...Tavares participated in an optional morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey. He now considered day to day after initially being listed as week to week following his injury on Oct. 15.