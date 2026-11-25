MAMMOTH (12-10-3) at WILD (18-3-5)

8 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Wild+, MINNHL, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Dylan Guenther -- Jack McBain -- Clayton Keller

Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Lawson Crouse

Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Daniil But

Mikhail Sergachev -- Andrew Peeke

Dmitri Simashev -- Mackenzie Weegar

Zac Jones -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Ben McCartney, Gregor Biber

Injured: Nick Schmaltz (lower body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Michael Carcone (upper body) Artem Duda (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nick Foligno

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Matt Kiersted -- Jared Spurgeon

Zach Bogosian -- David Spacek

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Nico Sturm, Viking Gustafsson Nyberg

Injured: Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Status report

Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny did not have an update on defensemen Marino or Schmidt. Marino has missed 16 games and is day to day. … The Wild held an optional morning skate. … Minnesota coach John Hynes did not have an update on Hughes, a defenseman, other than he is not playing. Hynes said Wednesday that Hughes' injury did not come from the hit from Calgary Flames forward Adam Klapka at 9:57 of the third period. "Something bothered him in the second, and then later in the third," Hynes said. "It had nothing to do with the hit."