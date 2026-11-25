MAMMOTH (12-10-3) at WILD (18-3-5)
8 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Wild+, MINNHL, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Dylan Guenther -- Jack McBain -- Clayton Keller
Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Lawson Crouse
Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Daniil But
Mikhail Sergachev -- Andrew Peeke
Dmitri Simashev -- Mackenzie Weegar
Zac Jones -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Sebastian Cossa
Scratched: Ben McCartney, Gregor Biber
Injured: Nick Schmaltz (lower body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Michael Carcone (upper body) Artem Duda (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nick Foligno
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Matt Kiersted -- Jared Spurgeon
Zach Bogosian -- David Spacek
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Nico Sturm, Viking Gustafsson Nyberg
Injured: Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Olli Maatta (upper body)
Status report
Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny did not have an update on defensemen Marino or Schmidt. Marino has missed 16 games and is day to day. … The Wild held an optional morning skate. … Minnesota coach John Hynes did not have an update on Hughes, a defenseman, other than he is not playing. Hynes said Wednesday that Hughes' injury did not come from the hit from Calgary Flames forward Adam Klapka at 9:57 of the third period. "Something bothered him in the second, and then later in the third," Hynes said. "It had nothing to do with the hit."