MAMMOTH (14-10-3) at STARS (15-8-2)
8 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Prime Video, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Vincent Trocheck -- Lawson Crouse
Anders Lee -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Daniil But
Mikhail Sergachev -- Andrew Peeke
Dmitri Simashev -- Mackenzie Weegar
Gregor Biber -- Zac Jones
Sebastian Cossa
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Yegor Borikov, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Nick Schmaltz (lower body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Michael Carcone (upper body) Artem Duda (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder)
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Arttu Hyry
Tyler Seguin -- Justin Hryckowian -- Jamie Benn
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Kyle Burroughs -- Tyler Myers
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: David Perron, Joel Kiviranta, Trey Taylor
Injured: Lian Bichsel (lower body), Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Matt Duchene (lower body)
Status report
Back will play his first game since being activated from injured reserve after breaking a finger in a 3-2 shootout win at the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 14. … Blackwell will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past four games.