MAMMOTH (14-10-3) at STARS (15-8-2)

8 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Prime Video, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Vincent Trocheck -- Lawson Crouse

Anders Lee -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Daniil But

Mikhail Sergachev -- Andrew Peeke

Dmitri Simashev -- Mackenzie Weegar

Gregor Biber -- Zac Jones

Sebastian Cossa

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Yegor Borikov, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Nick Schmaltz (lower body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Michael Carcone (upper body) Artem Duda (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Arttu Hyry

Tyler Seguin -- Justin Hryckowian -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Burroughs -- Tyler Myers

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: David Perron, Joel Kiviranta, Trey Taylor

Injured: Lian Bichsel (lower body), Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Matt Duchene (lower body)

Status report

Back will play his first game since being activated from injured reserve after breaking a finger in a 3-2 shootout win at the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 14. … Blackwell will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past four games.