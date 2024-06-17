Nordh becomes 1st player to sign with Utah Hockey Club

The Utah Hockey Club signed its first player since officially becoming an NHL franchise when it gave Noel Nordh a three-year, entry-level contract Monday.

The 19-year-old forward had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 50 games this season for Brynas IF in HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest men's league in Sweden. He scored one goal in 13 playoff games to help Brynas win the league championship and had 22 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 15 games for Brynas Jr. in J20 Nationell, the highest-level junior ice hockey league in Sweden.

Nordh, a native of Soderhamn, was a third-round pick (No. 72) of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Draft and had 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 38 games for Brynas Jr. in 2022-23. His five points (three goals, two assists) in five games helped Sweden win a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship.

The NHL and Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) on June 13 officially closed on an agreement that established an NHL franchise in Utah and unveiled its identity for the 2024-25 season that will include jerseys in Rock Black, Salt White and Mountain Blue. Players will wear UTAH on their chest throughout the season and fan voting to decide among six finalists for a permanent name is open until Thursday (https://segmedia.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bIPN5lOSijGkaFM). After the final name selection, creative and uniform development will take place. The team's full identity will launch prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.

The Utah Hockey Club has the No. 6 pick in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round is June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Rounds 2-7 are June 29 (11:30 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1).

Julian Lutz, a 20-year-old forward chosen by the Coyotes in the second round (No. 43) of the 2022 NHL Draft, also signed a three-year, entry-level contract. His 68 points (24 goals, 44 assists) led Green Bay of the United States Hockey League and ranked 12th among all players.