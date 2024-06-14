NBA's Jazz welcome Utah Hockey Club to the neighborhood

NBA franchise says hello to newest NHL franchise moving to area

jazz utah hockey club
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The NBA's Utah Jazz had a message for their new hockey counterparts: Welcome to the neighborhood.

The NBA team shared a welcome for the Utah Hockey Club on social media as the team officially re-branded after the move to Salt Lake City.

The team showed off their official colors to fans, which they called "rock black, salt white and mountain blue."

Utah also showed off their inaugural jersey design on social media.

The Jazz and UHC are already on their way to forming their NBA/NHL bond in the mold of Dallas Stars and Mavericks, the New York Knicks and Rangers and plenty others across the two leagues.

