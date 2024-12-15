Keller's late power-play goal lifts Utah past Sharks

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist, and Logan Cooley and Mikhail Sergachev each had two assists for Utah (14-11-5), which extended its point streak to five games (4-0-1) and its road winning streak to six. Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves.

"I liked the way we played in the third, I didn't like a lot of stuff in the first two periods. We attacked from way different angles," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. "Give credit to San Jose. They earned the respect of everybody in the League."

Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (11-17-5), who have lost four of five. Vanecek made 36 saves.

"I think we just didn't have a killer instinct to go win a hockey game," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We're still learning that. It's disappointing because I thought we came off a long road trip, I thought we dug in, I thought we worked hard and did some good things tonight. But in the third period we got to find a way to go win a hockey game."