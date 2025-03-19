Oilers score 7, ease past Utah Hockey Club to gain in Pacific

Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists for the Oilers (40-24-4), who won their third in a row and pulled within two points of the Vegas Golden Knights for first in the Pacific Division. Calvin Pickard made 30 saves.

Leon Draisaitl’s 18-game point streak, the longest in the NHL this season, ended (27 points; 14 goals, 13 assists).

Sean Durzi scored for Utah, (30-27-11), which has lost two of three. Karel Vejmelka made 11 saves on 14 shots before being replaced by Jaxson Stauber to start the second period. Stauber made 24 saves.

Nugent-Hopkins put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 12:28 of the first period, taking the puck from Mikhail Sergachev along the boards in the neutral zone for a short-handed breakaway and roofing a backhand.

Hyman, who missed the previous game with an undisclosed injury, made it 2-0 at 15:14, taking a cross-crease pass from Nugent-Hopkins and directing it backdoor.

With four seconds remaining in the period, McDavid pushed the lead to 3-0, skating past two Utah players and deking Vejmelka gloveside. McDavid has a 12-game point streak (18 points; four goals, 14 assists).

Hyman made it 4-0 with his second of the game at 7:41 of the second period when his skate was in the right spot to deflect in a sharp-angle wrist shot by Ekholm, who had missed the previous six games with an illness and an undisclosed injury.

Vasily Podkolzin extended the lead to 5-0 at 9:53, taking a back pass from Nugent-Hopkins and sending a wrist shot from the right dot past Stauber’s glove.

Durzi cut the lead to 5–1 at 16:26, firing a slap shot from the point that beat Pickard glove side.

Ekholm made it 6-1 just 33 seconds into the third period, sending a wrist shot past Stauber’s glove from the slot after Hyman stole the puck from Dylan Guenther.

Viktor Arvidsson pushed the lead to 7-1 at 2:26, taking the puck from Clayton Keller right in front of the Utah crease and sliding a backhand through Stauber’s legs.