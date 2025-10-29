U.S. says ‘it’s our time’ to win Olympic gold medal at Milano Cortina 2026

The opening ceremonies for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will be held 100 days from today, on Feb. 6.

Six days later, 25 American NHL players will take the ice in Italy with one ambitious, yet formidable, goal.

“We’re going over there to win gold,” Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said, “and anything other than that won’t be successful.”

McAvoy said this in August at the United States Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp in Plymouth, Michigan, where U.S. Olympic hopefuls gathered to hear about logistics and discuss the mission once the puck drops at the Olympics.

“I don’t think we’re dancing around it, either,” McAvoy said. “I think we’re pretty comfortable talking about how it’s our time. We have an expectation amongst our group here. All [the] guys that are here, everybody understands the message, which is we’re going to win gold.”

It’s a prize the United States men’s team has been unable to capture since the “Miracle on Ice,” nearly 46 years ago in Lake Placid, New York.

The players on that 1980 team will never be forgotten, even though only a few of them made much of a dent in the NHL. Still, Disney made a major Hollywood movie about them. Mention the name of captain Mike Eurizione to hockey fans, and they will know exactly who he is, what he did and where they were when he did it.

And that is exactly why U.S. coach Mike Sullivan believes that when his team opens play against Latvia on Feb. 12, there will be more at stake than a shiny piece of gold to wear around each player’s neck.