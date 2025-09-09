Wolf of Flames looking to beat odds, earn spot with U.S. at 2026 Olympics

HENDERSON, Nev. – Dustin Wolf isn’t writing off playing for the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 just yet.

Yes, the Calgary Flames goalie knows that the odds are long, but he has beaten long odds throughout his career.

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets is the incumbent for Team USA after a strong showing at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, when the Americans lost to Canada in overtime of the championship game in Boston. Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars was the backup and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins was the No. 3.

Each of those three goalies attended the orientation camp for Team USA last week in Plymouth, Michigan. They were also joined by Joey Daccord of the Seattle Kraken, who along with Swayman helped the Americans win the goal medal at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in May.

“Would I have loved to go to the orientation camp? Sure, that’s the first step in going to the Olympics, but it's not the end of the world,” Wolf said at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour on Monday. “I got to spend another week training, getting ready for the season.”

There was no room at orientation camp for Wolf despite the 24-year-old arguably being the best young American goalie in the NHL.

As a rookie last season, Wolf went 29-16-8 with a 2.64 goals-against average and .910 save percentage, which was second among United States-born goalies (minimum 40 games) to Hellebuyck, who won the Vezina Trophy as the League’s best goalie and the Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player.

It’s not the first time he has been overlooked in his young career, but he hopes it will be the last. He was selected in the seventh round (No. 214) of the 2019 NHL Draft because of concerns about his 6-foot, 166-pound frame translating into the NHL.

Yet, all he has done is succeed at the pro game. He dominated the American Hockey League, winning the best goalie award in back-to-back seasons (2022, 2023) and being named league MVP in 2023.

He was a member of the NHL All-Rookie Team this past season.

“You go through a season and you play well and you feel comfortable about yourself and there are times when you still get overlooked,” Wolf said. “It’s going to happen. It’s how my whole career has been, people overlook me. I’m going out there to help my team win as many games as they can. If you win games, people notice and they take you. So, that’s the first step.”