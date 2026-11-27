The average NHL goalie has never been taller.

Goalies hit an average of 6-foot-3 for the first time in League history in 2024-25, and after the average dipped by one-tenth of an inch in 2025-26, are right back up to those lofty heights so far this season. That’s an increase of 1.3 inches from 15 years ago, which probably isn’t a shock given the NHL push toward larger goalies who, in theory, take up more of the net.

So, what has that rise meant for smaller goalies during the same period?

Perhaps surprisingly, the number of goalies playing regularly at 6-foot-1 or shorter has remained somewhat steady during the same 15-year period.

Already this season, 18 goalies listed at 6-foot-1 or shorter have appeared in at least one game, and 15 are playing a regular role, same as last season and one below the average across the previous four seasons.

That list includes rookies Jacob Fowler of the Montreal Canadiens (6-1), Dylan Garand of the New York Rangers (6-1) and Devon Levi of the Edmonton Oilers (6-0).

“Honestly, it's less of a conversation now than it used to be,” said Levi, adding size is not something he discusses with good friends and offseason training partners Garand and Jet Greaves of the Columbus Blue Jackets, a fellow 6-foot goalie. “The game has changed a lot in the past, I don't know, 10 years, and it continues to change, and there's so much more than just being big.”

The gap between the number of games played by goalies 6-foot-1 or shorter and goalies 6-foot-5 or taller has shrunk significantly the past 15 years, from 856 games in 2011-12 to an average of 152.2 during the past five seasons, and smaller goalies had only played seven more games this season. But smaller goalies are having success compared to their oversized counterparts.