The mask, painted by Jesse's Custom Design, features a Grinch theme, just in time for the holidays. The back flap shows the classic Dr. Seuss character “stealing” a Stars Christmas tree ornament.

DeSmith is set to pair the mask with the Hometown Remix jerseys, which the team will be wearing on Friday.

The team first debuted the Hometown Remix jerseys on Wednesday against the Nashville Predators and are scheduled to wear them three more times this season: Dec. 31 against the New York Rangers, Jan. 4 against the Detroit Red Wings and Jan. 30 against the Minnesota Wild.