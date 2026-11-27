DeSmith to debut Grinch-themed goalie mask
Stars netminder getting into holiday spirit with special Hometown Remix helmet
© Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars netminder is set to debut his newly designed helmet on Friday for the team’s game against the St. Louis Blues (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN+, BN+, Prime Video, STLNHL), and we’re not sure you’ll want to touch this one with a 39-and-a-half-foot pole.
The mask, painted by Jesse's Custom Design, features a Grinch theme, just in time for the holidays. The back flap shows the classic Dr. Seuss character “stealing” a Stars Christmas tree ornament.
DeSmith is set to pair the mask with the Hometown Remix jerseys, which the team will be wearing on Friday.
The team first debuted the Hometown Remix jerseys on Wednesday against the Nashville Predators and are scheduled to wear them three more times this season: Dec. 31 against the New York Rangers, Jan. 4 against the Detroit Red Wings and Jan. 30 against the Minnesota Wild.