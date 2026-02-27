Unmasked: More NHL goalies embracing acrobatic saves

In the not-too-distant past, NHL goalies viewed many of the saves that ended up on highlight-of-the-night replays with a measure of disdain.

For them, a save requiring a headfirst Superman-like dive or dramatic stretch wasn’t a cause for celebration. It was tangible proof a mistake had been made by the goalie.

Tuukka Rask, the former Boston Bruins goalie, long argued that acrobatic saves often meant the goalie was out of position, adding that the fact such a save was often required to make the highlights reels was a product of TV.

Many of Rask’s peers felt the same.

Former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk, now an analyst on NHL Network, said throughout his playing career that he took pride in not making the highlight reels.

That mindset is not as prevalent among current NHL goalies, who can afford to embrace scrambling in the face of increasingly dynamic attacks.

“I understand what past goalies said and I would have agreed at that time, but now I think there's just too much skill,” said New Jersey Devils goalie Jake Allen, who is in his 13th NHL season. “The game's not as structured as it used to be. There's way more variability and speed in the League than there ever was, even when I first started.”