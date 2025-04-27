Sanderson shows he's among top defensemen by lifting Senators into Game 5 at Maple Leafs

OTTAWA -- Tim Stutzle made a bold prediction earlier this season by saying Ottawa Senators teammate Jake Sanderson could someday be one of the top two defensemen in the game.
After watching the 22-year-old help save the Senators' season and send them back to Scotiabank Arena for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET: CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN), the follow-up question was obvious.
That is, where does Stutzle rank Sanderson now?
"You guys want me to say something, right?" he said with a grin at his postgame press conference, causing the room to bust out into laughter.
That's when Ottawa forward David Perron, seated next to Stutzle, interjected.
"No. 1 after the goal tonight," he said, playfully winking at reporters.
You won't get an argument from anyone in the Senators dressing room after Sanderson's goal at 17:42 of overtime gave Ottawa a 4-3 win in Game 4 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday to avoid a sweep at the hands of their provincial rivals in the Battle of Ontario. Instead, they live to play another day in the best-of-7 series, which Toronto leads 3-1.
"I told you guys I believe he can be a top two D-man in the League," Stutzle explained. "I really believe that. Otherwise, I wouldn't say it.
"He's just overall. He does it all. Offensively, defensively, it's pretty impressive to watch."
Judging by the celebration up in the seats of his father, Geoff Sanderson, the proud poppa couldn't agree more.
Jake's goal marked the second time in the series that a son of a retired NHL player was an overtime hero. Maple Leafs forward Max Domi, son of the always entertaining Tie Domi, scored the winner in a 3-2 victory in Game 2.
Geoff Sanderson played 1,104 games as a forward with the Hartford Whalers, Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers from 1991 to 2008, and had 700 points (355 goals, 345 assists). Jake, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has 127 points (25 goals, 102 assists) in 236 regular-season games but never scored a Stanley Cup Playoff goal until Saturday in this, his first NHL postseason series.