Sanderson shows he's among top defensemen by lifting Senators into Game 5 at Maple Leafs

22-year-old's overtime goal averted 4-game sweep in best-of-7 series

Jake Sanderson OTT SCP

© Jake Sanderson #85 of the Ottawa Senators shoots the puck against Chris Tanev #8 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period of Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 26, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

OTTAWA -- Tim Stutzle made a bold prediction earlier this season by saying Ottawa Senators teammate Jake Sanderson could someday be one of the top two defensemen in the game.

After watching the 22-year-old help save the Senators' season and send them back to Scotiabank Arena for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET: CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN), the follow-up question was obvious.

That is, where does Stutzle rank Sanderson now?

"You guys want me to say something, right?" he said with a grin at his postgame press conference, causing the room to bust out into laughter.

That's when Ottawa forward David Perron, seated next to Stutzle, interjected.

"No. 1 after the goal tonight," he said, playfully winking at reporters.

You won't get an argument from anyone in the Senators dressing room after Sanderson's goal at 17:42 of overtime gave Ottawa a 4-3 win in Game 4 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday to avoid a sweep at the hands of their provincial rivals in the Battle of Ontario. Instead, they live to play another day in the best-of-7 series, which Toronto leads 3-1.

"I told you guys I believe he can be a top two D-man in the League," Stutzle explained. "I really believe that. Otherwise, I wouldn't say it.

"He's just overall. He does it all. Offensively, defensively, it's pretty impressive to watch."

Judging by the celebration up in the seats of his father, Geoff Sanderson, the proud poppa couldn't agree more.

Jake's goal marked the second time in the series that a son of a retired NHL player was an overtime hero. Maple Leafs forward Max Domi, son of the always entertaining Tie Domi, scored the winner in a 3-2 victory in Game 2.

Geoff Sanderson played 1,104 games as a forward with the Hartford Whalers, Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers from 1991 to 2008, and had 700 points (355 goals, 345 assists). Jake, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has 127 points (25 goals, 102 assists) in 236 regular-season games but never scored a Stanley Cup Playoff goal until Saturday in this, his first NHL postseason series.

Though Jake's strong hockey bloodlines have helped prepare him for the big stage, so too did his inclusion on the United States' team for the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. He originally had a tropical vacation planned but eagerly scuttled it when he was named to the roster as a late replacement for injured Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes.

And when the spotlight shone the brightest, Jake was at his best, just like he was when the Senators needed someone to come up with a special moment against the Maple Leafs.

In the 4 Nations final against Canada in Boston, Sanderson answered the call with a second period goal that put United States ahead 2-1 in what would be their only lead of the game. Canada won 3-2 on a second-period equalizer by Sam Bennett followed by Connor McDavid's tournament winner at 8:18 of OT, but that didn't take away from Sanderson's performance, which was a pleasant revelation for all to see.

"I think he was already confident to begin with," said Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, Sanderson's 4 Nations teammate. "I see it up close every single day, but I think he showed the hockey world how good of a player he is. And especially on that stage, and especially moments like [Saturday], he has a big game for us, steps up, and gets the job done."

Something that his 4 Nations experience helped prime him for.

"It was awesome," Sanderson said. "Obviously I was thrown into that tournament right away and had to adjust on the fly. Just super grateful for my time there."

Just like Senators coach Travis Green is to have Sanderson on his team.

"When I took the job, I knew he was a good player," Green said. "When I saw him at training camp, I knew he was a really good player. Now, if you ask me today, he's an exceptional player. His game is still growing like a lot of our team."

In the process, he's become a figure his teammates draw inspiration from, both on and off the ice.

"For such a young guy, I take so much from him and look up to him," Tkachuk said. "The way he prepares for a game, I don't think I've ever seen somebody prepare as well as him. I'm lucky to call him one of my best buddies on the team and just be able to learn from him."

None of this comes as a surprise to Geoff, who has seen these traits in his son for a long time.

"Very much lead by example, very serious," he told NHL.com senior writer Amalie Benjamin in February. "Did he get that from me? Definitely not, but I'm very proud of him, the way he carries himself and the way he plays and I'm very excited for his future."

Saturday night was just another example of why he has reason to be.

