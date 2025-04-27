Sanderson shows he's among top defensemen by lifting Senators into Game 5 at Maple Leafs

Though Jake's strong hockey bloodlines have helped prepare him for the big stage, so too did his inclusion on the United States' team for the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. He originally had a tropical vacation planned but eagerly scuttled it when he was named to the roster as a late replacement for injured Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes.

And when the spotlight shone the brightest, Jake was at his best, just like he was when the Senators needed someone to come up with a special moment against the Maple Leafs.

In the 4 Nations final against Canada in Boston, Sanderson answered the call with a second period goal that put United States ahead 2-1 in what would be their only lead of the game. Canada won 3-2 on a second-period equalizer by Sam Bennett followed by Connor McDavid's tournament winner at 8:18 of OT, but that didn't take away from Sanderson's performance, which was a pleasant revelation for all to see.

"I think he was already confident to begin with," said Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, Sanderson's 4 Nations teammate. "I see it up close every single day, but I think he showed the hockey world how good of a player he is. And especially on that stage, and especially moments like [Saturday], he has a big game for us, steps up, and gets the job done."

Something that his 4 Nations experience helped prime him for.

"It was awesome," Sanderson said. "Obviously I was thrown into that tournament right away and had to adjust on the fly. Just super grateful for my time there."

Just like Senators coach Travis Green is to have Sanderson on his team.

"When I took the job, I knew he was a good player," Green said. "When I saw him at training camp, I knew he was a really good player. Now, if you ask me today, he's an exceptional player. His game is still growing like a lot of our team."

In the process, he's become a figure his teammates draw inspiration from, both on and off the ice.

"For such a young guy, I take so much from him and look up to him," Tkachuk said. "The way he prepares for a game, I don't think I've ever seen somebody prepare as well as him. I'm lucky to call him one of my best buddies on the team and just be able to learn from him."

None of this comes as a surprise to Geoff, who has seen these traits in his son for a long time.

"Very much lead by example, very serious," he told NHL.com senior writer Amalie Benjamin in February. "Did he get that from me? Definitely not, but I'm very proud of him, the way he carries himself and the way he plays and I'm very excited for his future."

Saturday night was just another example of why he has reason to be.