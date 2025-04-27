Sanderson's goal in OT gives Senators Game 4 win against Maple Leafs

Sanderson, who also had an assist, sent a wrist shot from the left point that fluttered through traffic past the glove of Anthony Stolarz.

Tim Stutzle and Shane Pinto each scored his first playoff goal, David Perron had a goal and Linus Ullmark made 32 saves for the Senators, who are the first wild card from the East.

John Tavares and Matthew Knies each scored his third goal of the series, William Nylander had two assists and Stolarz made 18 saves for the Maple Leafs, who are the first seed out of the Atlantic Division.

Stutzle gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 9:03 of the first period when he one-timed a Jake Sanderson pass over Stolarz’s glove from the top of the right face-off circle on a power play.

Pinto poked the puck past Mitch Marner at the Senators’ blue line, skated in on a short-handed breakaway and put a snap shot between Stolarz’s pads to make it 2-0 at 14:11.

Tavares redirected a Nylander shot-pass to cut it to 2-1 at 19:05.

Knies chipped a loose puck between Sanderson and Artem Zub, skated in on a breakaway and finished a deke over Ullmark’s blocker to tie it 2-2 at 10:12 of the second period.

Perron gave the Senators a 3-2 lead at 7:32 of the third period when he tapped in a pass from Zub into an open net.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson tied it 3-3 at 14:31 when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Nylander past Ullmark’s glove.