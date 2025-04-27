Senators stay alive thanks to OT penalty kill, Matthews’ post shot in Game 4 win

OTTAWA -- Travis Green walked into his postgame press conference, glanced around the room of gathered media and asked “Are you still here?”

This much is certain: the Ottawa Senators coach certainly is.

And so is his team, as unlikely as it might have seemed at certain moments on Saturday.

Indeed, the Senators will live to see another day in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, thanks to a Jake Sanderson goal at 17:42 of overtime that gave Ottawa a dramatic 4-3 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Canadian Tire Centre.

At the same time, Green understands how close the Senators’ season came to being over.

Specifically, the two-inch diameter of a goal post.

That’s the difference between the Senators playing in Game 5 on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN), and teeing it up at the local golf course for the start of a long offseason.

Had the attempt by Toronto forward Auston Matthews gone in the net early in overtime instead of clanking the pipe, the Maple Leafs would have won the game and celebrated their first four-game postseason sweep since 2001. It would have propelled them to the second round and a date with either the Florida Panthers or Tampa Bay Lightning.

Instead, the Senators narrowed the Maple Leafs’ lead to 3-1 with the best-of-7 series heading back to Toronto.

Such is the slim margin between celebration and elimination, an emotional roller coaster that Green knows all too well.

“That's a team that's supposed to win a Stanley Cup, or at least be talked about,” Green said of Toronto. “You're not going to go in and steamroll them.

“You're going to have moments when things are going to happen. You're going to have moments where there are going to be changes in momentum. So if anyone thinks this is going to be easy, it's not. It's going to be hard.”

It certainly was Saturday, especially when Senators forward Drake Batherson was assessed a double minor for high-sticking at 4:37 of overtime.