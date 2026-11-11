Landeskog scores twice, Avalanche pull away from Maple Leafs in third period

Colorado breaks tie with three straight goals; Toronto loses fourth in row

COL at TOR | Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Gabriel Landeskog scored twice, including the tie-breaking goal at 5:02 of the third period, for the Colorado Avalanche in a 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Landeskog scored from outside the left of the crease with a redirect of Nazem Kadri’s cross-crease pass from below the goal line, putting Colorado up 4-3 just 51 seconds after the Maple Leafs tied the game 3-3. 

Devon Toews had a goal and an assist, Cale Makar had two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves for the Avalanche (11-6-2), who have points in six of their past seven games (5-1-1).

Darren Raddysh, Easton Cowan and Jack Roslovic each had a goal and an assist and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for the Maple Leafs (8-10-2), who have lost four in a row.

Artturi Lehkonen made it 5-3 at 17:15 of the third period when he took a pass from Makar on a breakaway after a change and shot between Bobrovsky’s pads from the slot. Martin Necas shot into an empty net at 17:30 for the 6-3 final.

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 3:33 of the first period when Raddysh one-timed a pass from Auston Matthews over Blackwood’s blocker from above the left face-off circle. The goal was his first with the Maple Leafs in his 20th game after being acquired in a sign-and-trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 19.

Brock Nelson tied it 1-1 at 16:09 when he took a chip pass from T.J. Hughes to put him in alone on Bobrovsky and shot between his pads.

The Avalanche went up 2-1 at 17:26 when Landeskog jammed in a rebound after Nicolas Roy drove to the net.

Toews made it 3-1 at 3:31 of the second period when his shot from the point through traffic in front beat Bobrovsky to the blocker side.

Cowan cut it to 3-2 at 19:31 on the power play. After taking a pass from Gavin McKenna, Cowan stepped towards the net and shot short side from below the right face-off dot.

Roslovic held off Colorado’s Brett Kulak on a breakaway to get to the net and push a backhand five-hole on Blackwood to tie the game 3-3 at 4:11 of the third period.

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