NHL On Tap: Josi one point from 800 when Predators visit Kings

Josi approaching Swiss milestone

Roman Josi is closing in on a major marker in his NHL career when the Nashville Predators play the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, SNE). The Nashville captain can become the first Switzerland-born player and fifth defenseman born outside North America to reach 800 points, joining Nicklas Lidstrom (1,142), Erik Karlsson (954), Victor Hedman (817) and Sergei Gonchar (811). He has 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) while averaging 25:30 of ice time in 17 games this season, his 16th in the League and all with Nashville, and has 799 points (205 goals, 594 assists) in 1,047 games. The Predators (8-4-5) have won four straight and are 6-2-2 in their past 10. The Kings (5-8-2) will look to forward Artemi Panarin and captain Drew Doughty to reverse a slow start. Panarin has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his past four games. Doughty has seven (one goal, six assists) in his past five.