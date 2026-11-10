There are seven games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, including three televised nationally in the United States and two in Canada. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Josi one point from 800 when Predators visit Kings
Seider can climb list of Germany-born defensemen; Matthew Tkachuk four away from 700 club
© Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images
Josi approaching Swiss milestone
Roman Josi is closing in on a major marker in his NHL career when the Nashville Predators play the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, SNE). The Nashville captain can become the first Switzerland-born player and fifth defenseman born outside North America to reach 800 points, joining Nicklas Lidstrom (1,142), Erik Karlsson (954), Victor Hedman (817) and Sergei Gonchar (811). He has 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) while averaging 25:30 of ice time in 17 games this season, his 16th in the League and all with Nashville, and has 799 points (205 goals, 594 assists) in 1,047 games. The Predators (8-4-5) have won four straight and are 6-2-2 in their past 10. The Kings (5-8-2) will look to forward Artemi Panarin and captain Drew Doughty to reverse a slow start. Panarin has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his past four games. Doughty has seven (one goal, six assists) in his past five.
Seider rules
Moritz Seider can pass Dennis Seidenberg for third in points all time by an NHL defensemen born in Germany when the Detroit Red Wings visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center (8 p.m. ET; TNT, HBO Max, SN+). The 25-year-old right-handed shot, selected by the Red Wings with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, has 250 points (39 goals, 211 assists) in 428 games, one behind Seidenberg (44 goals, 207 assists in 859 games). Christian Ehrhoff (339 points; 74 goals, 265 assists in 789 games) is first, followed by Uwe Krupp (281 points; 69 goals, 212 assists in 729 games). Seider has 10 assists in 18 games this season for the Red Wings (7-8-3). Defenseman Philip Broberg has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past five games and a team-high 13 (four goals, nine assists) for the Blues (7-8-2), who defeated the Red Wings 5-4 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Oct. 31.
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The 700 club
Matthew Tkachuk (696 points; 257 goals, 439 assists in 691 games) is four points from 700 in the NHL when the Florida Panthers visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, SN). Tkachuk can become the 10th United States-born player to 700 points in fewer than 700 games. His father, Keith Tkachuk, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, reached the milestone in 720 games. The Blue Jackets (7-8-0) counter with defenseman Zach Werenski, who looks to extend a six-game point streak (two goals, six assists). The Panthers (9-7-2) are 11-1-0 in their past 12 games against the Blue Jackets.
Winning streaks at stake
Though goalie Connor Hellebuyck will not start for the New Jersey Devils against his former Winnipeg Jets teammates in his return to Canada Life Centre (7 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN), each team is looking to sustain their respective winning streaks. The Devils (13-5-0) have won five straight and are 9-1-0 in their past 10 games. Hellebuyck, who is 5-0-0 with a 1.96 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and one shutout since being acquired in a trade with the Jets on Oct. 23, is not starting because of a team decision. The Jets (7-8-3) have won three straight and Mark Scheifele needs one assist to tie Blake Wheeler and Dale Hawerchuk for second most in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history (550) behind Thomas Steen (553). Scheifele (376 goals, 925 points) is also close to catching Hawerchuk (379 goals, 929 points) for first in franchise history in the respective categories.
Collision course at Bell Centre
Two of the hottest teams in the NHL will go head-to-head when the Minnesota Wild visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre (7 p.m. ET; TSN2, RDS, MINNHL, Wild+). The Wild (12-3-4) have won six of 10 (6-1-3). Minnesota forward Kirill Kaprizov has 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) and defenseman Quinn Hughes has 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) while averaging 28:07 of ice time, second in the League behind Werenski (28:18). The Canadiens (11-3-3) have earned points in seven consecutive home games (5-0-2), six that required extra time, with goalie Jacob Fowler 8-0-1 in his past nine. The 21-year-old rookie is 8-1-1 with a 2.15 GAA, .925 save percentage and two shutouts in 10 games (all starts) for Montreal, winners of two straight and 8-0-2 in their past 10.
The schedule
Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, ALT
Minnesota Wild at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MINNHL, Wild+
Washington Capitals at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MNMT
New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN
Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN
Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN+
Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNE