PWHL announces names, logos of four expansion teams

The PWHL’s four new expansion teams officially have identities.
On Tuesday, the women’s hockey league announced Detroit Clutch, Hamilton Havoc, San Jose Sea Lions and Vegas Vanguards as the official names of the teams alongside their logos.
The Clutch’s name and logo draws inspiration from Detroit’s auto industry history. The name is a nod to a car’s automatic clutch representing “the balance between strength and precision,” the team wrote. The logo is in the shape of a vehicle’s wheel and clutch.