PWHL announces names, logos of four expansion teams

Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, San Jose will begin first season Dec. 5-6

PWHL expansion teams

© PWHL

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The PWHL’s four new expansion teams officially have identities.

On Tuesday, the women’s hockey league announced Detroit Clutch, Hamilton Havoc, San Jose Sea Lions and Vegas Vanguards as the official names of the teams alongside their logos.

The Clutch’s name and logo draws inspiration from Detroit’s auto industry history. The name is a nod to a car’s automatic clutch representing “the balance between strength and precision,” the team wrote. The logo is in the shape of a vehicle’s wheel and clutch.

The Havoc’s name represents the juxtaposition between Hamilton’s natural landscape and their steel mill industry. The team’s logo features a Peregrine Falcon, the city’s official bird.

The Sea Lions get their name from the marine mammals who live along the Bay Area’s coast. On the team’s logo, a blue sea lion peaks out from a wave.

The Vanguards’ name was inspired by the spirit of the pioneers of the west. Their logo features a Kit Fox, who inhabit the Mojave Desert, in the shape of a “V” in nod to Vegas.

All four teams will not wear jerseys with their new team names and logos until next season. This season they will sport the league’s traditional inaugural season jersey featuring the city’s name stitched across the sweater.

Training camp for all 12 PWHL teams officially begins on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The league will begin their fourth season on the weekend of Dec. 5-6 with all teams in action.

The Havoc will face off against reigning Walter Cup champions, Montreal Victoire, Saturday, Dec. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at Place Bell in Montreal. The Sea Lions will play the Minnesota Frost also on Dec. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at SAP Center in San Jose.

The Vanguards will host the Clutch on Sunday, Dec. 6 (8 p.m. ET) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

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