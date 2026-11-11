PWHL announces names, logos of four expansion teams

All four teams will not wear jerseys with their new team names and logos until next season. This season they will sport the league’s traditional inaugural season jersey featuring the city’s name stitched across the sweater.

Training camp for all 12 PWHL teams officially begins on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The league will begin their fourth season on the weekend of Dec. 5-6 with all teams in action.

The Havoc will face off against reigning Walter Cup champions, Montreal Victoire, Saturday, Dec. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at Place Bell in Montreal. The Sea Lions will play the Minnesota Frost also on Dec. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at SAP Center in San Jose.

The Vanguards will host the Clutch on Sunday, Dec. 6 (8 p.m. ET) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.