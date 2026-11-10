Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Barkov, Marchand could return for Panthers in two weeks
Spurgeon back for Wild; Sissons week to week for Maple Leafs; Mailloux to make season debut for Blues
© Joel Auerbach/Getty Images
Florida Panthers
Forwards Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand skated with the Panthers for the first time since sustaining their injuries and could return to the lineup "within two weeks", coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday. Barkov sustained an injury to his left knee Oct. 1, in his second game of the season. He missed all of last season with a knee injury. Marchand was injured when he fell into the goal post during the second period of a 2-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 6. Each "'Barky' is six weeks on Thursday; 'Marchy' slightly under six weeks,' Maurice said. "(Doctors) said somewhere between six and eight weeks. So, I think we're within two weeks of getting those guys back." Florida visits the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN). "It gives everybody a lift to see those guys on the ice," Panthers defenseman Seth Jones said.
Minnesota Wild
Jared Spurgeon will return for the Wild against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MINNHL, Wild+). Their captain missed five games with a lower-body injury. ... Forward Michael McCarron will also return after being unavailable for a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenseman Morgan Rielly, who did not play for the Maple Leafs in a 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, is day to day with a lower-body injury. ... Forwards Kirill Marchenko (lower body) and Colton Sissons (lower body), and defensemen Nick Blankenburg (upper body), Marshall Rifai (lower body) are all week to week. Sissons was injured against the Devils late in the second period. ... Forward Ryan Tverberg was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League. That Maple Leafs reassigned forward Vinni Lettieri to the AHL.
St. Louis Blues
Logan Mailloux was activated from injured reserve by the Blues and will make his season debut against the Red Wings on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN+). The defenseman had surgery on his right hand Sept. 27. Mailloux had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 67 games for St. Louis last season. "I feel good," he said on Monday. "It's been, what, six weeks? I was lucky enough that it was just my hand and I was able to skate and stuff for a while. I feel good. ... I thought I was having a good (training) camp, I was feeling good. There's no good time to get hurt. It's definitely not ideal right before the season starts, but it's better I guess at the start of the year than the end of the year fighting for a playoff spot. I'm just happy to be done with it."
Detroit Red Wings
Forwards Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton were activated off injured reserve by the Red Wings and expected to play against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN+). Kasper (upper body) has not played since a season-opening loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 2. Appleton has not played since the second game of the season because of an undisclosed injury. "I think there will be some energy from both of them," Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. "I know they're excited about playing, but we have to look at it realistically, Kasper's only played a period and a half of hockey. Was injured in the first game and Appleton went down I believe it was after the Winnipeg game and the injuries that they had prevented them from doing a whole lot early in their rehabs. We've got to temper our expectations, but we also expect them to be energized and give us their best."
New York Rangers
Alberts Smits is week to week for the Rangers because of an upper-body injury. The 18-year-old defenseman, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, played 13:22 in a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 5. The rookie does not have a point in 17 games this season and is averaging 14:29 of ice time. Defenseman Marc Del Gaizo was recalled from Hartford of the AHL.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brayden Point (undisclosed) left in the first period for the Lightning in a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. The forward played six shifts totaling 5:35 of ice time before exiting the game. Point has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 17 games this season. Tampa Bay will conclude its four-game road trip with back-to-back games at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday and Columbus on Thursday before beginning a six-game homestand against Detroit on Saturday.
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Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar will play for the Avalanche at Toronto on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, ALT). The defenseman left practice Sunday for precautionary reasons. Makar has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 17 games.
New York Islanders
Forwards Mathew Barzal (knee) and Matias Maccelli (lower body) wore noncontact jerseys at the morning skate and did not play for the Islanders in a 3-2 shootout loss at the San Jose Sharks on Monday. Barzal has yet to make his season debut after he reaggravated his injury prior to training camp. He led New York with 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists) in 81 games last season. Maccelli missed his ninth straight game since his injury Oct. 17. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in eight games. Ryan Pulock (upper body) skated in a regular jersey, but the defenseman missed his fourth straight game. Islanders coach Peter DeBoer said there is "potential" all three could play before their three-game road trip ends Saturday. The Islanders visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).
Buffalo Sabres
Ryan McLeod will return to the lineup when the Sabres host the Lightning on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). The center, who was a healthy scratch the past two games, has three points (one goal, two assists) in 15 games after a career-high 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) last season. He skated on a line with Jason Zucker and Josh Doan at practice on Tuesday and was back in his spot on the second power-play unit. "Win your compete battles and just get to the inside more," coach Lindy Ruff said of what he wants to see from McLeod. "Get in between the dots. That's where most of the action is. And try to get involved a little bit more in the play." ... Goalie Alex Lyon could return soon. Lyon, who has yet to play this season after sustaining an upper-body injury in a preseason game on Sept. 24, will travel with the team for its upcoming six-game road trip that begins at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. He rejoined the Sabres at practice on Nov. 2 after a setback with his injury. "I'm raring (to go)," Lyon said.
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