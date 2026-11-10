NHL Status Report: Barkov, Marchand could return for Panthers in two weeks

Buffalo Sabres

Ryan McLeod will return to the lineup when the Sabres host the Lightning on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). The center, who was a healthy scratch the past two games, has three points (one goal, two assists) in 15 games after a career-high 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) last season. He skated on a line with Jason Zucker and Josh Doan at practice on Tuesday and was back in his spot on the second power-play unit. "Win your compete battles and just get to the inside more," coach Lindy Ruff said of what he wants to see from McLeod. "Get in between the dots. That's where most of the action is. And try to get involved a little bit more in the play." ... Goalie Alex Lyon could return soon. Lyon, who has yet to play this season after sustaining an upper-body injury in a preseason game on Sept. 24, will travel with the team for its upcoming six-game road trip that begins at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. He rejoined the Sabres at practice on Nov. 2 after a setback with his injury. "I'm raring (to go)," Lyon said.