Groulx gets 1st multigoal NHL game, Maple Leafs hold off Wild

Groulx entered the night with two goals in 68 career NHL games.

Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto (29-27-12), which was coming off a 3-2 shootout loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday but is 2-0-1 in its past three games. Anthony Stolarz made 36 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, and Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello each had two assists for Minnesota (38-18-12), which has lost three straight (0-2-1), including 4-2 to the New York Rangers on Saturday. Jesper Wallstedt made 22 saves.

Rielly put Toronto ahead 1-0 at 1:07 of the second period. He chipped down from the point, took a cross-slot pass from Matias Maccelli, and roofed a shot short side over Wallstedt.

Groulx increased the lead 2-0 at 2:19, deflecting Troy Stecher's shot from the right point after Jeff Petry turned the puck over to Nicholas Robertson below the goal line.

Groulx made it it 3-0 at 8:18. He scored glove side from the top edge of the left circle after intercepting Matt Boldy's blind clearing attempt into the middle of the zone.

Tarasenko cut the deficit 3-1 at 4:51 of the third period, tapping in a pass from Zuccarello near the left post.

Tarasenko then made it 3-2 just 23 seconds later. He skated along the left boards and cut to the circle before scoring glove side with a low wrist shot through a screen.

Knies shot into an empty net after blocking a shot from Quinn Hughes to make it 4-2 at 19:23.