Matthews scores again, Maple Leafs edge Kraken

Nicholas Robertson also scored for the Maple Leafs (23-14-8), who were coming off a 6-4 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Ilya Samsonov, who was making his second start since he was recalled from the American Hockey League on Jan. 10, made 16 saves for his first win since Dec. 9.

“[Samsonov has] been grinding away,” Robertson said. “I think he's just been on the opposite side of luck. ... He’s a great goaltender, too, so for him to get rewarded like that, and [after] working and going through this rough patch, it's good to see, and I hope he can build on it."

Said Samsonov: “I think October to a couple of weeks ago until this time is probably hardest in my life. But life was moving forward. I'm staying positive."

Jordan Eberle scored, and Joey Daccord made 23 saves for the Kraken (19-18-9).

"If you really break it down, they took advantage of one more scoring opportunity than we did,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “They’re going to be a challenge to play against because of the octane that they have and the way that they can get up ice."

Matthews made it 1-0 at 7:06 of the first period with his NHL-leading 38th goal of the season. He received a pass from Mitchell Marner, who was below the goal line, at the top of the crease, stick-handled between his legs, and scored with a backhand past Daccord's left pad.

“It's just really good anticipation by [Marner], I think,” Matthews said. “I think when we're on the same page like that, you can just kind of see the play happening, and I think we both know where each other are at on the ice. And so he just made an unbelievable play to me. I had a little bit of time to hang onto it and make a play to the backhand."

Robertson pushed it to 2-0 at 2:51 of the second period with a one-timer off a rush. Tyler Bertuzzi started the play with a saucer pass to Domi, who then slid the puck under Kraken defenseman Brian Dumoulin's stick to Robertson in the low slot.

“That’s all Bertuzzi,” Domi said. “It was just the end of a power play, so we had a lot of speed coming down on the entry and their 'D' kind of has to respect [Bertuzzi]. He's obviously on his forehand, and [the defense] bit, and he threw a great little baby sauce there to me. I had all the time in the world to just kind of hold onto it until the 'D' committed, and obviously 'Robbie' took care the rest.”