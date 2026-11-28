MAPLE LEAFS (10-14-3) PENGUINS (8-15-2)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Nick Paul -- Auston Matthews -- Kirill Marchenko

Gavin McKenna -- Colton Sissons -- John Tavares

Easton Cowan -- Aatu Raty -- William Nylander

Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Jack Roslovic

Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dakota Mermis

Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Cole McWard

Injured: Chris Tanev (lower body), Max Domi (undisclosed), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Dakota Joshua (illness), Nick Blankenburg (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Evgeni Malkin

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel – Avery Hayes

Rutger McGroarty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Atley Calvert

Erik Karlsson -- Kaedan Korczak

Samuel Girard -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang

Arturs Silovs

Sergei Murashov

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Justin Brazeau, Spencer Stastney

Injured: Ryan Graves (knee), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body), Nick Robertson (lower body), Egor Chinakhov (undisclosed)

Status report

Tanev was placed on injured reserve Saturday after being injured early in the second period of a 3-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Friday. ... Roslovic will be a game-time decision after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... Blankenburg was activated from injured reserve, but his availability for Saturday hasn't been announced; the defenseman has missed the past 15 games. ... Bobrovsky likely will start after Stolarz made 28 saves Friday. ... Joshua took part in the Maple Leafs optional morning skate, but the forward could miss a second consecutive game. ... Silovs is expected to start after Murashov made 20 saves in a 6-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.