MAPLE LEAFS (10-14-3) PENGUINS (8-15-2)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP, SNO
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Nick Paul -- Auston Matthews -- Kirill Marchenko
Gavin McKenna -- Colton Sissons -- John Tavares
Easton Cowan -- Aatu Raty -- William Nylander
Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Jack Roslovic
Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dakota Mermis
Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Cole McWard
Injured: Chris Tanev (lower body), Max Domi (undisclosed), Marshall Rifai (lower body), Dakota Joshua (illness), Nick Blankenburg (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Evgeni Malkin
Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel – Avery Hayes
Rutger McGroarty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Atley Calvert
Erik Karlsson -- Kaedan Korczak
Samuel Girard -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang
Arturs Silovs
Sergei Murashov
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Justin Brazeau, Spencer Stastney
Injured: Ryan Graves (knee), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body), Nick Robertson (lower body), Egor Chinakhov (undisclosed)
Status report
Tanev was placed on injured reserve Saturday after being injured early in the second period of a 3-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Friday. ... Roslovic will be a game-time decision after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... Blankenburg was activated from injured reserve, but his availability for Saturday hasn't been announced; the defenseman has missed the past 15 games. ... Bobrovsky likely will start after Stolarz made 28 saves Friday. ... Joshua took part in the Maple Leafs optional morning skate, but the forward could miss a second consecutive game. ... Silovs is expected to start after Murashov made 20 saves in a 6-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.