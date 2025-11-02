Robertson gets 2 points, Maple Leafs defeat Flyers

Cowan scores 1st NHL goal, Tanev exits with injury for Toronto

TOR at PHI | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Nicholas Robertson had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their first road game of the season, 5-2 against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Auston Matthews, Jake McCabe and Easton Cowan scored for Toronto (6-5-1), which had lost its first three road games this season. John Tavares had two assists, and Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves.

Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev was removed from the game on a stretcher with 11:37 remaining in the third period after colliding with Flyers forward Matvei Michkov. It was Tanev's first game back after missing four because of an upper-body injury.

Christian Dvorak and Tyson Foerster scored for Philadelphia (6-4-1), which had a three-game winning streak end. Dan Vladar allowed four goals on 19 shots before being removed in the third period. Aleksei Kolosov stopped all seven shots he faced in relief.

Dvorak scored with a snap shot from the left face-off circle at 1:09 of the first period to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead.

Matthews tied it 1-1 at 6:16 with a wrist shot from the left circle.

McCabe put the Maple Leafs ahead 2-1 at 8:14 of the second period with a shot from the center of the blue line that went in through a screen.

Robertson made it 3-1 at 17:34 when he took a drop pass from Matthew Knies and beat Vladar as he skated through the high slot.

Cowan scored his first NHL goal just 33 seconds into the third period to make it 4-1, taking a pass off the rush from Tavares.

Vladar was replaced by Kolosov after the goal.

Foerster scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from the left face-off circle at 16:08 to make it 4-2.

Calle Jarnkrok scored an empty-net goal at 19:42 for the 5-2 final.

The Maple Leafs played without forward William Nylander, who missed his third game in the past four because of an upper-body injury.

Philadelphia was missing forward Sean Couturier because of an upper-body injury sustained against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Tanev taken from ice on stretcher during Maple Leafs game

