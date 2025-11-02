Tanev taken from ice on stretcher during Maple Leafs game

Defenseman injured in collision with Flyers forward Michkov, being evaluated at hospital

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Chris Tanev of the Toronto Maple Leafs was removed from the ice on a stretcher in the third period of their 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday.

The defenseman collided with Philadelphia forward Matvei Michkov at the Toronto blue line at 8:23 and remained face down while being attended to by medical staff. Michkov was called for interference on the play, which came with the Maple Leafs leading 4-1.

Tanev was taken to a hospital for evaluation and was moving and speaking, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said.

"He's moving and I think he'll be all right, but he's getting some tests done right now, so we'll know more in a little while," Berube said.

The coach said there is a chance Tanev could be released to travel home with the team. Toronto next plays Monday, when it hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, SN-PIT).

“It's a tough feeling,” Toronto captain Auston Matthews said. “He's such an integral part of this team that brings so much experience. Anytime they're bringing out a stretcher, it's never a good feeling deep inside. So we're all obviously thinking about him and praying for him and hoping for the best. Hopefully it's nothing too serious. But you never like seeing that happen.”

Saturday marked Tanev's first game back after he missed the previous four because of an upper-body injury. He had an assist on Jake McCabe's goal that made it 2-1 in the second period.

Tanev, 35, has two assists in eight games this season, his second with the Maple Leafs since being traded from the Dallas Stars on June 29, 2024. He signed a six-year, $27 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) two days later.

Tanev has 209 points (36 goals, 173 assists) in 874 regular-season games with the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Stars and Maple Leafs, and 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 73 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

