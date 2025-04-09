Ray Shero, longtime NHL executive, dies at 62

Ray Shero, a longtime NHL executive who most recently was a senior adviser to the general manager of the Minnesota Wild, died on Wednesday. He was 62.

“Ray Shero’s smile and personality lit up every room he walked into and brightened the day of everyone he met,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “Widely respected throughout hockey for his team-building acumen and eye for talent, he was even more beloved for how he treated everyone fortunate enough to have known him.

“The son of legendary NHL coach Fred Shero, Ray forged his own path in the NHL following his successful playing career at St. Lawrence University. After stints as an assistant general manager in Ottawa and Nashville, he became general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2006 and assembled the missing pieces of a team that became Stanley Cup finalists in 2008 and Stanley Cup champions in 2009. From 2015-2020, he was GM of the New Jersey Devils, drafting current stars Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, and had spent the past four seasons as a senior adviser to Minnesota GM Bill Guerin. He also served on the United States’ management teams for the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

“Whenever we ran into each other at a rink when he was scouting, it was clear he loved what he was doing and I always marveled at his infectious enthusiasm. The entire National Hockey League family mourns his passing and sends our deepest condolences to the Shero family and Ray’s many friends throughout the hockey world.”

Shero was in his fourth season as senior adviser to Wild GM Bill Guerin, whom he acquired as a player in 2008-09 and hired as a development coach in 2011-12 with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Prior to that, he was an assistant GM with the Ottawa Senators from 1993-98 and held the same position with the Nashville Predators from 1998-2006.

"The GM job now is a tough job," Shero told NHL.com in January. "It's great to be able to back with Billy, knowing what he's about as a person and how he cares about the players and families. His experiences both on and off the ice have really helped a lot of people. He's got a lot of good people. It's really good to be able to contribute to that."

Shero was Penguins GM when they won the Stanley Cup in 2009, months after acquiring Guerin prior to the NHL Trade Deadline. He also won the Jim Gregory GM of the Year award in 2012-13 when he guided Pittsburgh to its first division title in five seasons and advancing to the conference final for the first time since 2009.