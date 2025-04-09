Ray Shero, longtime NHL executive, dies at 62

Was senior adviser for Wild; GM won Cup with Penguins in 2009

Ray Shero Stanley Cup pic

© Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Ray Shero, a longtime NHL executive who most recently was a senior adviser to the general manager of the Minnesota Wild, died on Wednesday. He was 62.

“Ray Shero’s smile and personality lit up every room he walked into and brightened the day of everyone he met,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “Widely respected throughout hockey for his team-building acumen and eye for talent, he was even more beloved for how he treated everyone fortunate enough to have known him.

“The son of legendary NHL coach Fred Shero, Ray forged his own path in the NHL following his successful playing career at St. Lawrence University. After stints as an assistant general manager in Ottawa and Nashville, he became general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2006 and assembled the missing pieces of a team that became Stanley Cup finalists in 2008 and Stanley Cup champions in 2009. From 2015-2020, he was GM of the New Jersey Devils, drafting current stars Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, and had spent the past four seasons as a senior adviser to Minnesota GM Bill Guerin. He also served on the United States’ management teams for the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

“Whenever we ran into each other at a rink when he was scouting, it was clear he loved what he was doing and I always marveled at his infectious enthusiasm. The entire National Hockey League family mourns his passing and sends our deepest condolences to the Shero family and Ray’s many friends throughout the hockey world.”

Shero was in his fourth season as senior adviser to Wild GM Bill Guerin, whom he acquired as a player in 2008-09 and hired as a development coach in 2011-12 with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Shero spent 13 seasons as an NHL GM, with the Penguins from 2006-14 and the New Jersey Devils from 2015-20. He also served on the United States management team for two Olympics, in 2010 in Vancouver and in 2014 in Sochi.

Prior to that, he was an assistant GM with the Ottawa Senators from 1993-98 and held the same position with the Nashville Predators from 1998-2006.

"The GM job now is a tough job," Shero told NHL.com in January. "It's great to be able to back with Billy, knowing what he's about as a person and how he cares about the players and families. His experiences both on and off the ice have really helped a lot of people. He's got a lot of good people. It's really good to be able to contribute to that."

Shero was Penguins GM when they won the Stanley Cup in 2009, months after acquiring Guerin prior to the NHL Trade Deadline. He also won the Jim Gregory GM of the Year award in 2012-13 when he guided Pittsburgh to its first division title in five seasons and advancing to the conference final for the first time since 2009.

Penguins GM Ray Shero celebrates, lifts the Stanley Cup

He was Devils GM when they selected Hischier, their current captain, with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, and Jack Hughes with the No. 1 selection at the 2019 NHL Draft.

“On behalf of the ownership, management, staff, and players of the New Jersey Devils, we are all stunned and deeply saddened by the passing of former General Manager Ray Shero,” Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said in a statement. “Ray was a highly-respected executive, enthusiastic mentor, and most importantly, tremendous friend to many during his time in New Jersey. Ray came from a family that dedicated themselves to the game, and he continued to pass that commitment on.

“The organization is extremely grateful for the impact Ray had during his tenure in New Jersey, and it is without question that his fingerprints are on the current group we see today both on and off the ice. We send our sincere condolences to his family, and countless friends throughout the hockey world.”

Shero was proud of the way the Wild were playing this season after not qualifying for the playoffs in 2023-24.

"We've got skill, but there's an identity to the team, how we play. It's a heavy team. It's got size. There's a lot of good things going on.

"It's a fun group to watch. If people haven’t seen a game in St. Paul, it's an amazing place. It's packed every night, and they're a great fan base. They've had something to cheer about, and hopefully that can continue."

The St. Paul, Minnesota, native was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the 11th round (No. 216) of the 1982 NHL Draft but never played in the NHL. Prior to that, Shero played four seasons for St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, from 1980-85 including serving as captain during his senior season in 1984-85.

“Ray was respected throughout the hockey community and even more within the scouting ranks,” said Dan Marr, vice president and director of NHL Central Scouting. “He loved being in the rinks with scouts at games and tournaments and was very forward thinking in approaching new concepts concerning the NHL Draft Combine and NHL Draft.”

Shero's father, Fred Shero, played for the New York Rangers from 1947-1958 and was a coach for the Philadelphia Flyers (1971-1978), winning the Stanley Cup twice (1974, 1975), and the Rangers (1978-1981). He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the Builder category in 2013.

