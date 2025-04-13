Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens in OT, clinch home ice for 1st round

The Maple Leafs clinched home ice for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a top-two finish in the Atlantic Division. Toronto leads the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers by four points in the division.

The loss prevented the Canadiens from clinching a playoff berth. Montreal could have clinched a wild card with a win in regulation.

Marner, who had just come off the bench, took a pass from William Nylander and shot from the left hashmarks to give Toronto the win.

Anthony Stolarz made 15 saves for the Maple Leafs (49-26-4), who are 7-1-1 in their past nine.

Toronto played with 17 skaters and had only five healthy defensemen because of roster limitations under the salary cap. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman, did not play and is day-to-day because of an undisclosed injury sustained in a 4-3 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Jakub Dobes made 34 saves for the Canadiens (39-31-10), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight, losing their past two after a six game winning streak.

The Canadiens lead the Columbus Blue Jackets by five points for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Canadiens 21-7 after two periods and 34-15 after regulation.

Dobes kept it 0-0 at 4:30 of the third period with a stretching right toe save on Nicholas Robertson at the side of the net.

The Canadiens killed off an 18-second 5-on-3 power play that began at 4:41 and the final 1:42 of the two-minute minor penalty for slashing to David Savard.