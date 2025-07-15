Thornton joins Sharks as player development coach, hockey operations adviser

Forward played 15 seasons with San Jose, was recently elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Thornton for hired by SJS story 71525

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Joe Thornton was named player development coach and hockey operations adviser for the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Thornton, who played 24 NHL seasons, had 1,539 points (430 goals, 1,109 assists) in 1,714 games with the Boston Bruins, Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. He is one of 16 players to have at least 1,500 points and is sixth in regular-season games played.

He had 134 points (32 goals, 102 assists) in 187 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The 46-year-old former forward spent 14 seasons with the Sharks from 2005-2020 and ranks first in assists (804), second in points (1,055), third in games (1,104) and fourth in goals (251) in team history. He had his number retired by the Sharks on Nov. 23, 2024, and was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 last month.

In 2005-06, he won the Hart Trophy voted as the League's most valuable player and the Art Ross Trophy as its leading scorer with 125 points (29 goals, 96 assists). With Canada, he won gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, the World Cup of Hockey in 2004 and 2016, and the 1997 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Thornton was one of several former Sharks players on hand at their development camp two weeks ago, where he got to coach and give advice to some of their top prospects, including forward Michael Misa, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Related Content

Chara, Thornton, Keith, Mogilny among 8 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

NHL Quarter-Century Team: Iginla, Selanne lead players who debuted before 2000

Thornton, Sharks celebrate career with No. 19 retirement

Thornton, Marleau linked forever in Sharks history

Latest News

McKenna will be 'really fun to watch,' Penn State coach says

Luongo celebrates Stanley Cup with viral Labubu plush toys

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Avalanche boost hopes of Cup run with veteran addition Burns

Blue Jackets add depth with trade for Coyle, Wood

Stutzle, Bedard among top 10 forwards under 25 entering this season

Cowan says landing spot on Maple Leafs roster this season 'is up to me'

Vilardi, Kakko among 11 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Byram signs 2-year, $12.5 million contract with Sabres

Skinner embraces chance to help young Sharks core

Oilers understand goaltending must be better this season

Thrun traded to Maple Leafs by Sharks for Reaves

Barron signs 2-year, $3.7 million contract with Jets

2025-26 NHL season to begin with tripleheader

2026 Olympics present great 'opportunity' for Team Canada, GM says

Michkov, Askarov among top breakout candidates for 2025-2026