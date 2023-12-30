Gaudreau scores in OT, lifts Blue Jackets past Maple Leafs

Forward also gets 2 assists for Columbus; Nylander extends point streak to 13 for Toronto

Recap: Maple Leafs @ Blue Jackets 12.29.23

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Johnny Gaudreau scored at 2:56 of overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 at Nationwide Arena on Friday.

Gaudreau, who also had two assists, took a pass from Damon Severson in front, shifted the puck to his backhand around Ilya Samsonov and put it into an open net to give the Blue Jackets their first win in four games (0-1-2).

“[Severson] found me wide open in front and I just kind of tapped it in the net,” Gaudreau said. “We’ve got to build off this.”

Adam Fantilli forced overtime for Columbus by tying it 5-5 with 6:14 left in the third period.

Elvis Merzlikins made 12 saves on 14 shots for the Blue Jackets (12-18-7) before leaving after the first period because of an illness. Spencer Martin made 16 saves, and Severson had two assists.

“We got better as the game went on,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. “I thought in the third we were playing our style and [with the] intensity we need. In the third we were a good team … I liked the way we bounced back.

“I keep telling them we're improving. At some point you need some results against a good team.”

TOR@CBJ: Gaudreau's backhand lifts Blue Jackets to OT win

Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and Samsonov made 15 saves for the Maple Leafs (17-9-7). Morgan Rielly had three assists.

“Play that game over 100 times, we probably win it 99 times,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said, “But you can’t make those kinds of mistakes with the goaltending ‘Sammy’s’ going through right now. We’ve got to support him better if we want to win the game.”

The teams played for the third time since Dec. 14, when Columbus won 6-5 in overtime in Toronto. The Maple Leafs won 4-1 on the road Dec. 23.

“After we scored to make it 3-1, too much [was] coming back our way, just a little too much high-risk stuff,” Matthews said. “They’ve got some pretty good players. We’ve seen them two, three, times now the past two weeks, so we’re pretty familiar with how they play and like to transition the puck.”

TOR@CBJ: Matthews unleashes a beautiful shot for a goal

Marner put the Maple Leafs ahead 1-0 at 4:14 of the first period with a tip in at the right post off a cross-crease pass from Rielly.

Cole Sillinger tied it 1-1 at 11:17 with a wrist shot from the slot.

Matthews gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead at 12:55 with a wrist shot from the right circle. He has nine points (six goals, three assists) during a five-game point streak.

Nicholas Robertson extended the lead to 3-1 at 1:35 of the second period, redirecting a one-timer by Timothy Liljegren from the slot.

Brendan Gaunce cut it to 3-2 at 3:20 with his first goal of the season, a snap shot from in front that hit Samsonov’s pad and looped over his right shoulder into the net.

Nylander scored a power-play goal from a tight angle below the right circle at 9:42 to make it 4-2. He extended his point streak to 13 games (21 points; five goals, 16 assists).

The Blue Jackets pulled within 4-3 at 11:05 on a 4-on-3 power play when Dmitri Voronkov redirected Gaudreau’s wrist shot from the slot past Samsonov.

Kent Johnson tied it 4-4 at 12:43, shifting the puck to his backhand and lifting it over Samsonov’s glove from the top of the crease.

John Tavares tipped in a Nylander shot on the power play to make it 5-4 at 19:05.

Fantilli picked up the puck in the Blue Jackets’ defensive zone, skated up the ice and beat Samsonov from the left circle to tie it 5-5 at 13:46 of the third.

“It felt great,” Fantilli said. “I know we have it in this locker room. It felt amazing to see one go our way.”

TOR@CBJ: Fantilli knots the game up at 5-5 in the 3rd

NOTES: Matthews scored his 15th goal of December to become the third Toronto player to reach that mark in a single month, joining Rick Vaive (17, January 1983), Frank Mahovlich (15, December 1960) and Babe Dye (15, February 1921). … Fantilli scored his 10th goal of the season, joining Connor Bedard (15) and Marco Rossi (11) as the only three rookies with at least 10. … Rielly had his 11th career three-assist game; only Borje Salming (29) and Tomas Kaberle (12) have more in Maple Leafs history. … Toronto defenseman Mark Giordano played 14:49 and had one blocked shot after missing 12 games with a broken finger. … Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic returned after missing 21 games due to a fractured ankle; he was 0-for-2 on face-offs in 16:00.

Latest News

Philadelphia Flyers Seattle Kraken game recap December 29

Kraken defeat Flyers in OT, extend point streak to 8
Arizona Coyotes Anaheim Ducks game recap December 29

Ingram makes 28 saves, Coyotes shut out Ducks
Vince Dunn Winter Classic Seattle Kraken player blog

Winter Classic blog: Vince Dunn
Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues game recap December 29

Toews scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues
Chicago Blackhawks Dallas Stars game recap December 29

Hintz completes hat trick with 8 seconds left in OT, Stars top Blackhawks
Vegas Golden Knights Original Misfits ready for Winter Classic

Original ‘Misfits’ in Winter Classic spotlight for Golden Knights
Nashville Predators Detroit Red Wings game recap December 29

Raymond scores in OT, Red Wings top Predators
Washington Capitals New York Islanders game recap December 29

Pageau has 4 points, Islanders cruise past Capitals
New Jersey Devils Ottawa Senators game recap December 29

Bratt has 4 points, Devils cruise past Senators for 3rd straight win
New York Rangers Florida Panthers game recap December 29

Reinhart scores twice to help Panthers edge Rangers
Sellout Crowd at Winter Classic in Seattle

Kraken, Golden Knights to play in front of sellout crowd at Winter Classic 
Devils' Kevin Bahl billet family celebrates 100 NHL game

Bahl’s billet family supports him during 100th NHL game in Ottawa
NHL Buzz news and notes December 29

NHL Buzz: Giordano back for Maple Leafs against Blue Jackets
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
World Junior Championship preview for Day 5

On Tap: Day 5 of 2024 World Junior Championship
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
NHL EDGE stats: Brayden Point Nathan MacKinnon reach top skating speeds of season

NHL EDGE stats: Point, MacKinnon reach top skating speeds of season
Veterans take center stage prior to Winter Classic

Veterans take center stage prior to Winter Classic