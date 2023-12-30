Gaudreau scores in OT, lifts Blue Jackets past Maple Leafs

Gaudreau, who also had two assists, took a pass from Damon Severson in front, shifted the puck to his backhand around Ilya Samsonov and put it into an open net to give the Blue Jackets their first win in four games (0-1-2).

“[Severson] found me wide open in front and I just kind of tapped it in the net,” Gaudreau said. “We’ve got to build off this.”

Adam Fantilli forced overtime for Columbus by tying it 5-5 with 6:14 left in the third period.

Elvis Merzlikins made 12 saves on 14 shots for the Blue Jackets (12-18-7) before leaving after the first period because of an illness. Spencer Martin made 16 saves, and Severson had two assists.

“We got better as the game went on,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. “I thought in the third we were playing our style and [with the] intensity we need. In the third we were a good team … I liked the way we bounced back.

“I keep telling them we're improving. At some point you need some results against a good team.”