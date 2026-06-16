Maple Leafs in 'final phases' of hiring coach, GM says

Chayka could secure replacement for Berube in next 'several days'

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By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs are closing to hiring a coach, general manager John Chayka said on Tuesday.

"I think we are on the final phases at this stage,” Chayka said. "It's been a pretty thorough process so far and we've taken our time with it. We've had some in-person meetings recently and we are getting down to decision time, so it should be in the next, you know, several days.”

The Maple Leafs have been without a coach since Craig Berube was fired May 13. The 60-year-old went 84-62-18 in two seasons after replacing Sheldon Keefe. Chayka said at the time that a coaching change was necessary as part of an "organizational shift."

Chayka did not mention any potential coaching candidates by name Tuesday.

"We didn't make this decision in a vacuum," Chayka said last month. "It's a bigger picture decision and it's not just about the coach. … Just feel like there's some things we need to change and do better and be better, and that starts with (Mats Sundin) and myself at the top with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment CEO Keith (Pelley) and the board aligned on a vision and the path ahead."

Chayka was hired as GM and Sundin as senior executive adviser on May 3 to replace Brad Treliving, who was fired as GM on March 30. The Maple Leafs (32-36-14) lost their last seven games this season (0-6-1) and finished last in the Atlantic Division and 15th in the Eastern Conference, missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016-17. They have advanced in the postseason twice since 2004 and haven't won the Stanley Cup since 1967.

Toronto started reworking its roster Tuesday, trading goalie Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers for goalie Samuel Ersson, defenseman Emil Andrae and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Ersson, 26, and Andrae, 24, are each arbitrational-eligible and can become a restricted free agent July 1.

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"Mats and I have been working pretty hard now for the last several weeks coming up with what we think is a pretty comprehensive offseason plan, and this is a move we feel that is a part of that,” Chayka said. "There's lots of work to be done with the roster.

"What we liked about this opportunity is that it allowed us to create some flexibility. I think flexibility and optionality are assets to any great organization, and certainly this allows us to be in a better spot as we think about the entire offseason plan."

Chayka did not confirm if the Maple Leafs would extend a qualifying offer to Ersson. Goalies Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby would each require waivers next season to be reassigned to the American Hockey League, as would Ersson.

"We're going to make some decisions as to what (our goalie pipeline) looks like,” Chayka said. "(Ersson's) a good young goaltender; he's someone we identified with upside and someone our staff could work with, so we will get together with (director, goaltending development and scouting) Curtis McElhinney and make that decision."

The Maple Leafs struggled this season, but they do have the No. 1 pick at the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft on June 26 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). Penn State forward Gavin McKenna is the consensus No. 1 pick, but Chayka has not shared publicly who Toronto will select. 

And the American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, are two wins away from a championship. They have a 2-0 lead on the Chicago Wolves in the best-of-7 Calder Cup Finals heading into Game 3 on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN). Chayka said watching their success has been encouraging.

"Any time as a manager you get some wins you have nothing to do with, that's always a good thing," Chayka said. "I think winning is the best development, and historically the teams that have won have been able to move players up at a higher rate. So, the fact that they are sitting where they are at is a good sign for the organization.”

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