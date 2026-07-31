Tommy Novak signed a three-year, $13.95 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. It begins with the 2027-28 season and has an average annual value of $4.65 million.
Novak signs 3-year, $13.95 million contract with Penguins
Forward had 42 points last season; pact to begin in 2027-28
© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images
The 29-year-old forward has one season remaining on a three-year, $10.5 million contract (AAV $3.5 million) he signed with the Nashville Predators on March 4, 2024.
Novak had 42 points (16 goals, 26 assists) in 82 games with the Penguins last season and two assists in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Selected by the Predators in the third round (No. 85) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Novak has 159 points (65 goals, 94 assists) in 285 games with Nashville and Pittsburgh and two assists in 12 playoff games.
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