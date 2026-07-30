Pacific Cup to showcase weekend of Pride, hockey, partying with purpose

It didn't take The Cutting Edges long to learn that relaunching its LGBTQ+ hockey tournament in Vancouver after an eight-year absence was the right move.

The organization sold out the 2026 Pacific Cup tournament within 22 hours, Cutting Edges president Kyle McCarthy said, and slots for goalies were gone in the first 10 minutes.

"We had a member who felt that there's an appetite out there," McCarthy said. "And sure enough, there was."

More than 128 players, some coming from as far as France and Nicaragua, will compete on eight teams in two divisions at the tournament, which runs July 31 and Aug. 1 at Scotia Barn in Burnaby, British Columbia, about eight miles from Vancouver.

It will be a weekend of hockey and partying with a purpose when the Pacific Cup coincides with the annual Vancouver Pride festivities highlighted by the Vancouver Pride Parade on Aug. 2.

"Our tournament games are on Friday and Saturday, and we've done that so we as an organization still participate in the parade on Sunday," McCarthy said. "We've invited tournament members to come and participate as well. We're encouraging them to wear their home jerseys because we think it's a really unique opportunity that can showcase kind of the queer hockey community around the world."