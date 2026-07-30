Shoulder Check Showcase continues to grow, raise mental health awareness

FAIRFIELD, Conn. -- Shayne Gostisbehere said the goal of the Shoulder Check Showcase is not only to raise awareness for mental health, but also to see the event growing every year and “getting bigger and bigger.”
The scene inside Martire Family Arena on the campus of Sacred Heart University on Thursday made it clear that the mission has been accomplished.
In front of a packed house at the state-of-the-art, $70 million arena, the event’s fourth edition was a massive hit for players, coaches, organizers and fans. The event was started by Rob Thorsen after his son, Hayden, died by suicide May 21, 2022.
Hayden was someone who was always checking on his hockey teammates with a signature tap on the shoulder, hence the name Shoulder Check Showcase. The annual hockey game is the crown jewel of the HT40 Foundation's fundraising and the primary vehicle to spread the mission statement: bringing people together through kindness and compassion, and inspiring a culture of support through small actions that have a big impact.
The showcase was held at Terry Conners Ice Rink in Stamford, Connecticut, its first three years before moving to the Martire Family Arena this year.