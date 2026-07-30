Shoulder Check Showcase continues to grow, raise mental health awareness

How big has the event gotten? In addition to more than 25 NHL players participating, Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty was on hand for the game, which was broadcast live on NHL Network for the first time.

“It’s pretty incredible,” Anaheim Ducks forward Chris Kreider said. “Just from last year to this. It gives me goose bumps.”

More than 2,500 fans braved an early-afternoon rain shower to enjoy the outdoor festivities, including a performance by hockey-themed rock band The Zambonis. The fun moved indoors for the main event, an exhibition game featuring such NHL stars as forwards Trevor Zegras of the Flyers and J.T. Miller of the New York Rangers; Gostisbehere, a defenseman who won the Stanley Cup last season with the Carolina Hurricanes; and goalies Alex Lyon of the Buffalo Sabres and Spencer Knight of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Zegras, who played in the same Mid Fairfield Youth Hockey Association program as Hayden, has been a driving force in getting NHL players to the event. His father, Gary, was an administrator and coach with the Mid Fairfield program when the Thorsen tragedy occurred. Gary jumped in to help and serves on the board of the foundation.

“It started with an idea and some people with a lot of passion,” Trevor Zegras said. “And what it’s grown into, just driving in here, it’s hard to believe. It’s awesome.”

Like Zegras, Kreider and Spencer Knight have been part of this event since the beginning. In fact, Knight played hockey with Hayden while growing up in nearby Darien, Connecticut.

“To be able to represent that and really just be someone that can be a part of this is so cool,” Knight said. “So, I just try to cherish that and just have fun and, you know, just be a part of the cause.

“I really love supporting the local community. I live here, right? So, this is where I'm from, and I take pride in that, and I like supporting the local area.”