Getzlaf enjoying mentoring role, teaching young centers at Summer Showcase 

Getzlaf's work this week has featured teaching the finer arts of the face-off on and off the ice.

"I'm watching video on all of them," Getzlaf said. "I'm learning them, learning their tendencies and stuff too. We'll work through it all the way through December and into the tournament. But it's a matter of being prepared for what you're doing. Each guy's going to need something a little bit different. Some guys are stronger in one thing than others."

His tips have included all the little things that go into winning a face-off that younger players might not always consider.

"I think it's more just harping on little details, the fundamentals of timing, get to know who you're playing against," St. Louis Blues center prospect Tynan Lawrence said. "Get to know the ref. Every ref's different. Some guys just go straight down. I think just little things like that."

Donskov has watched Getzlaf work, and is certain he'll be an asset when the 2027 World Juniors are held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, 2027.

"'Getzy' first and foremost is just a tremendous human being and person," Donskov said. "We've got a great friendship, a great relationship. He really was excited about this opportunity to coach and work 1-on-1 with the players, specifically with the forwards and the centericemen. He just provides so much leadership experience. He's won everything in the game. He's a humble guy. He's a great communicator. He can connect with today's generation of player.

"There's just so many layers that he checks to help support our coaching staff. He's just a tremendous addition, and he's having a lot of fun. He's really enjoying this coaching opportunity."

Getzlaf isn't sure if there will be more coaching in his future. After so many years of his hockey career taking all the focus of his family, he's relished being more present for his wife and kids.

But he is enjoying this experience.

"The kids have been awesome, responding after some changes we wanted to make throughout Hockey Canada and getting back on track to where we want to be, where we're competing for gold medals every year," he said. "That's just the reality of it. I grew up in an organization in Canada that it's a gold medal or bust, so we're here to work towards that, and that doesn't happen just by saying it. That happens by going and putting the work in, and our kids are doing it right now."