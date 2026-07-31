Getzlaf enjoying mentoring role, teaching young centers at Summer Showcase 

Ducks' all-time leading point scorer will be assistant for Canada at 2027 World Junior Championship

Getzlaf 3

© Hockey Canada Images / Heather Pollock

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

WINDSOR, Ontario -- Ryan Getzlaf admits he's still trying to get the hang of retirement.

Four years after putting away his skates following a 17-season playing career with the Anaheim Ducks, the 41-year-old is back on the ice as an assistant coach for Canada for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship. His role, starting this week at the World Junior Summer Showcase, involves working with the centers and helping them on face-offs.

"Being around the locker room again, and being around a group of guys that are all working toward something ... I did the management thing for a little while," Getzlaf said. "When you get up above, it's not quite the same feeling as sitting in that locker room."

Getzlaf had spent the past few years working in management with Hockey Canada, and was part of the group that selected Canada's rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the 2025 IIHF World Championship and the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

That allowed him to build a relationship with Misha Donskov, an assistant on the 4 Nations and Olympic teams and now the coach for Canada's World Juniors team.

"We spoke after the Olympic Games, and he said this would be something he'd really be interested in doing," Donskov said of Getzlaf. "Since that time we had a lot of conversations, and when we were building our staff the spot that we had for him was a perfect fit just with all of his experience, what he brings to the table."

And Getzlaf brings a lot; he's the only player in Ducks history with 1,000 points (1,019) and 1,000 games played (1,157). He helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2007 and was captain for his final 12 seasons (2010-22).

He also won gold medals for Canada at the World Juniors (2005), the World Cup (2016) and the Olympics (2010, 2014).

That resume puts power behind Getzlaf's words.

"Any chance you get to be surrounded by someone like that, someone who's played in every situation, the Olympics, a Stanley Cup Final, you could go on and on," Calgary Flames forward prospect Cole Reschny said. "He's a great mentor. ... He's a great guy to learn things from, and just talk and pick his brain. So it's easy to be around a guy like that."

Getzlaf 1 HeatherPollock-HockeyCanada

© Hockey Canada Images / Heather Pollock

Getzlaf's work this week has featured teaching the finer arts of the face-off on and off the ice.

"I'm watching video on all of them," Getzlaf said. "I'm learning them, learning their tendencies and stuff too. We'll work through it all the way through December and into the tournament. But it's a matter of being prepared for what you're doing. Each guy's going to need something a little bit different. Some guys are stronger in one thing than others."

His tips have included all the little things that go into winning a face-off that younger players might not always consider.

"I think it's more just harping on little details, the fundamentals of timing, get to know who you're playing against," St. Louis Blues center prospect Tynan Lawrence said. "Get to know the ref. Every ref's different. Some guys just go straight down. I think just little things like that."

Donskov has watched Getzlaf work, and is certain he'll be an asset when the 2027 World Juniors are held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, 2027.

"'Getzy' first and foremost is just a tremendous human being and person," Donskov said. "We've got a great friendship, a great relationship. He really was excited about this opportunity to coach and work 1-on-1 with the players, specifically with the forwards and the centericemen. He just provides so much leadership experience. He's won everything in the game. He's a humble guy. He's a great communicator. He can connect with today's generation of player.

"There's just so many layers that he checks to help support our coaching staff. He's just a tremendous addition, and he's having a lot of fun. He's really enjoying this coaching opportunity."

Getzlaf isn't sure if there will be more coaching in his future. After so many years of his hockey career taking all the focus of his family, he's relished being more present for his wife and kids.

But he is enjoying this experience.

"The kids have been awesome, responding after some changes we wanted to make throughout Hockey Canada and getting back on track to where we want to be, where we're competing for gold medals every year," he said. "That's just the reality of it. I grew up in an organization in Canada that it's a gold medal or bust, so we're here to work towards that, and that doesn't happen just by saying it. That happens by going and putting the work in, and our kids are doing it right now."

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