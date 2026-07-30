NHL Broadcast Training Camp grooming players for future TV careers

The NHL started the Broadcast Training Camp in the summer of 2024. It has produced some of top recent former players turned analysts in the business, with Erik Johnson (ESPN, Altitude Sports), Nate Thompson (NHL Network, TSN) and Cal Clutterbuck (MSG Networks) among the former campers who have found success in front of the camera.

Thompson has attended the camp all three years; the first two as one of the former players looking to learn, and this year as an ambassador for the camp.

"The most beautiful part of this camp is coming from Year 1, where I'm sitting in a room with Nate Thompson, Erik Johnson and Garnet Hathaway, and they're talking about possibly wanting to do this," Sullivan said, "and now I turn on my TV and I see Erik Johnson doing bench interviews, I go on YouTube and see Nate Thompson with his podcast, or I go back to Philadelphia and Garnet Hathaway is knocking on our RSN door saying, 'I want to get involved.'

"We gave these guys a couple of tools and they ran with it. They're the ones getting these jobs. We're just giving them the tools hoping they like this and have a passion for it, and now look at them. They're some of the brightest stars in broadcasting."

One of the things they all find out as they go through the camp is that it's not nearly as easy as Albert, Olczyk, Boucher, Shelley, Levy, Gardner and Sullivan make it look on TV.

"Lights, camera, action -- that's real," said Maroon, who worked last season as an analyst on NHL Network and for the Tampa Bay Lightning. "I've done commercials, but when you're in front of a broadcast and people are watching, it's a little nerve-wracking."

Levy said he appreciates seeing the current and former players showing their nerves, which are almost never obvious when they're playing.

"I love seeing these guys, who are the bravest people on the planet, the most confident people on the planet, play in front of 20,000 people every night in the best league in the world, in high pressure scenarios, play in front of millions of people on TV, and they're nervous holding a pen next to me," he said. "I love it. It's great. It makes me feel good about our profession, about what we do. I think it gives them some appreciation when maybe they haven't had that in the past for what the hardworking men and women in the media do. It's a reminder that, you know, we have some specialized skill set too. But it's really cool to see the future.

"Some of these young guys, you can tell they're good at it right away. Some need a little seasoning. Some have more to offer. Some probably won't get there. It's like any other skillset, but it's television. It's not hockey. It's hockey on TV, but TV is the bigger part. But again, to see these guys for the first time fish out of water really, it's actually very refreshing for me."

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