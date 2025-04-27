Maple Leafs coach looks to leaders to finish job in Game 5 of Eastern 1st Round

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to avoid adversity in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time when they receive their second chance to eliminate the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

With hopes of finishing the job, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube is looking to his top players including forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares and Matthew Knies to put forth an effort that would help ensure a return trip to Ottawa for Game 6 on Thursday is unnecessary.

“They’ve done a great job of that throughout the season for sure,” Berube said Sunday on the morning after a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 4 at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. “There’s ups and downs throughout the season and our guys have responded well. I think the leadership has really grown here and that’s the key -- the leadership and our leaders leading the way.

“I expect the same in Game 5. We played a real good hockey game, didn’t come out on top, but I think our guys will be ready to go and be highly competitive for Game 5. The leadership has been very good and that’s the key, so I don’t expect anything different.”

The Maple Leafs fought back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to force overtime in Game 4, but a point shot from Jake Sanderson found its way through traffic and eluded the glove of Anthony Stolarz to extend the Senators’ season.

Matthews was held off the score sheet, but he hit the goal post during a four-minute power play in overtime after Ottawa forward Drake Batherson was penalized for high-sticking. Nylander had two assists, including setting up Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s goal at 14:31 of the third period that forced overtime. Marner had an assist on Knies’ goal in the second period that tied it 2-2. Tavares scored in the last minute of the first to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Tavares and Knies each have three goals in the series.