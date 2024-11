Super 16: Reasons to be thankful for teams in power rankings

It's Thanksgiving in the United States, a time for family, friends, food, football and, come Friday, a whole lot more hockey. It's a time to be thankful for what we have, and in specific to sports, the players we admire and the teams we adore.

The Super 16 this week is all about what each ranked team should be thankful for at this time of the year.

It could be team chemistry or legendary players who are still going strong. It could be the impact players are making this season, a Stanley Cup championship that is still fresh in the hearts and minds, healthy players, stalwart defenses, elite goaltending and more.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 13 voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the Thanksgiving edition of the Super 16:

1. Winnipeg Jets (18-5-0)

Total points: 207

Last week: No. 1

The Jets ought to be thankful for the camaraderie and chemistry they have. They have been building together as a group for the past few seasons. So far this season 20 of the 23 players that have played in at least one game for the Jets also played for them last season. Defenseman Haydn Fleury and goalie Eric Comrie are new. Defenseman Ville Heinola played in Manitoba of the American Hockey League last season, but he previously played 35 games for the Jets from 2019-23. The Jets players have been through a lot together, including last year's successful regular season followed by a disappointing and quick (five games) exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They've grown together. There is a bond. It's a big part of their early-season success. The relationships they've formed will last. There's a deeper meaning to that than there is to any win or loss, but the relationships they've formed are helping them win a lot this season." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer