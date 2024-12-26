Super 16: Jets get top spot, Christmas cheer from Hellebuyck, Connor

The holiday season should be festive, cheerful, merry and bright. For many teams in the NHL, that's exactly what it is during this holiday break, which ends Friday. For some, they're just trying to clear out the lumps of coal they found in their stockings before returning to the ice.

But this is the Super 16. It separates the festive from the gloomy every week. And this week, each of the 16 teams ranked has at least some reason to be festive. Some more than others, of course, but there's a reason to be happy at the holiday break for all 16 teams.

Read on to find out what that is, why each of the 16 teams ranked below should have had a very merry Christmas and have reason to hope for a happy new year.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 14 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the holiday cheer edition of the Super 16:

1. Winnipeg Jets (25-10-1)

Total points: 210

Last week: No. 3

"It should be a whiteout Christmas in Winnipeg. The little lights should be twinkling. It should be bright and festive and fun, and, well, yeah, cold too. But the Jets have brought the heat this season, enough to warm up the fanbase and the city, more than enough to bring the holiday cheer with the way they've played through 36 games. They had a recent blip, but they're back and playing well. The Jets should be thankful for chemistry and continuity. The majority of players in Winnipeg have been together for several seasons so there's a special bond among them. The Jets should be thankful for forwards Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. There are seven players in the NHL with at least 20 goals; Scheifele and Connor are two of them, each with 21. The Jets should be thankful for goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who like Connor will represent the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Hellebuyck has been the best goalie in the League this season, leading with 22 wins, a 2.07 goals-against average and .927 save percentage (minimum 10 games). There are many other reasons for the Jets to be festive, but those are enough to bring all the holiday cheer anyone could want or need." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

2. Vegas Golden Knights (23-8-3)

Total points: 209

Last week: No. 4

"It's the most wonderful time of the year for the Golden Knights, who entered the holiday break with the best points percentage (.721) in the NHL. Vegas has won four in a row and eight of its past nine (8-1-0). With a 3-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, Bruce Cassidy reached 119 wins with the Golden Knights, passing Gerard Gallant for the most in Vegas history." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

3. Washington Capitals (23-9-2)

Total points: 198

Last week: No. 2

"There's plenty for the Capitals to be cheerful about these holidays. Even with a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday in its final game before the break, Washington has the best points percentage (.706) in the Eastern Conference. The Capitals have more than survived while Alex Ovechkin has been sidelined with a fractured left fibula, going 10-5-1 in 16 games, and he'll potentially be back for their first game after the break, at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday." -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer

4. New Jersey Devils (23-11-3)

Total points: 180

Last week: No. 5

"New Jersey sits first in the Metropolitan Division after 37 games and that's certainly reason enough to give the organization and its fans plenty of holiday cheer at this point. The Devils are tied for fourth in the NHL in goals (124) and sixth in goals allowed (91), they rank second in power play percentage (31.2 percent) and seventh in penalty-killing percentage (82.5 percent). Six players have at least 20 points and five at least 10 goals. Additionally, goalie Jacob Markstrom already has three shutouts this season and is on a nine-game point streak (8-0-1)." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

5. Florida Panthers (22-12-2)

Total points: 161

Last week: No. 6

"The Panthers have so much for which to thankful this holiday season. They have a shiny Stanley Cup under the tree and sparkly championship rings on their fingers. They should be extra thankful for their leadership core, on and off the ice. Aleksander Barkov has grown into the consummate captain, setting the tone for how the Panthers need to play. Coach Paul Maurice is the architect of the X's and O's, but just as importantly for navigating them through the peaks and valleys of the past 2 1/2 years. And let's not forget Bill Zito, the general manager who has acquired players that perfectly fit the winning system in place." -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial