Super 16: Panthers, Kings among teams with positive NHL EDGE metrics

Statistics matter. They tell a story, especially when it comes to a weekly power rankings, like the Super 16. They give us an indication beyond the eye test for why a team is having success or, in the case of a handful of teams this season, consistently failing to live up to higher expectations.

This week, the Super 16 examines stats for each team garnered from NHL EDGE that provide at least a glimpse, or rather an underlying reason into why the team is ranked where it is.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 15 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the NHL EDGE edition of the Super 16:

NOTE: The advanced metrics below are prior to games Wednesday.

1. Minnesota Wild (19-5-4)

Total points: 233

Last week: No. 1

Wild starter Filip Gustavsson has had greater than a .900 save percentage in 17 of his 21 appearances (81.0 percent) this season, the highest rate among qualifying goalies. He also leads the NHL in midrange saves (179). Minnesota is tied for the second-most long-range shots on goal (213) behind the Seattle Kraken (228). Forward Kirill Kaprizov, who's in the thick of the Hart Trophy race as the most valuable player, is tied for fifth in high-danger goals (10) and ranks fourth among forwards in total skating distance at even strength (85.57 miles). -- Troy Perlowitz