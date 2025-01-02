Super 16: Golden Knights enter new year atop rankings

It comes a day late, but we think it's still OK to say Happy New Year, which, of course, means it's also still OK to make some New Year's resolutions.

The teams ranked this week in the Super 16, and the 16 who aren't, all have at least one resolution they can make to make 2025 better than 2024, or in the Florida Panthers case, at least as good considering 2024 will forever be theirs to cherish as Stanley Cup champions.

So from the top down, here are some resolutions for each team in the Super 16 this week, which, by the way, are the exact same 16 teams that were in it last week.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 15 voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the New Year's resolution edition of the Super 16:

1. Vegas Golden Knights (25-9-3)

Total points: 232
Last week: No. 2

"Vegas has the best record in the NHL (.716 points percentage). The Golden Knights are fourth in goals per game (3.51), seventh in goals against per game (2.73) and tied for seventh on the power play (25.0 percent). They're 14th on the penalty kill (81.0 percent), but they've taken the fewest penalty minutes in the League (205). For them, making a New Year's resolution is like a Vegas showgirl aiming to lose weight." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

2. Winnipeg Jets (27-11-1)

Total points: 227
Last week: No. 1

"There's really only one significant area where the Jets have to resolve to be better in the new year and that's on the penalty kill. They're 17th in the NHL at 78.9 percent, and allowed at least one power-play goal in eight of 15 games in December. One quick way to fix their issue is in the face-off circle. They have a 41.4 percent success rate in short-handed situations, tied for 27th in the NHL, and Adam Lowry, who has taken a Jets-high 129 short-handed face-offs, has won 36.4 percent. Winning the draw establishes possession, a chance to clear the zone and run 20-30 seconds off an opposing power play. For a team that has a top-five offense, the League's No. 1 power play and has allowed the fewest goals against per game, that's the biggest area the Jets need to focus on." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

3. Washington Capitals (25-10-2)

Total points: 210
Last week: No. 3

"The Capitals remain among the NHL leaders in scoring 5-on-5, but as they begin 2025, they must resolve to getting back to generating more goals that way. When Alex Ovechkin fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18, Washington led the NHL with 55 goals 5-on-5 in 18 games for an average of 3.06 per game. In 19 games since then, including three since Ovechkin returned from his injury, the Capitals have scored 31 goals 5-on-5 for an average of 1.63 per game. Having Ovechkin back should help, but the Capitals will need more from everyone 5-on-5 to maintain their spot among the best teams in the Eastern Conference." -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer

4. New Jersey Devils (24-14-3)

Total points: 177
Last week: No. 4

"There's been a lot to like about the Devils this season but one area that could use improving as we enter the New Year would be starting on time. New Jersey ranks 24th in the League in goals scored in the first period (29), and 11 of its 17 losses (regulation and overtime) had resulted after allowing the first goal of the game. They are tied for second in goals scored in the second period (50) and fourth in the third period (52). It might be nit-picking, but scoring the first goal becomes more paramount in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when there's better goaltending and teams begin to shut it down with a lead." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

5. Minnesota Wild (23-11-4)

Total points: 165
Last week: No. 6

"The Wild are an enigma. The last two weeks notwithstanding (3-5-0 since Dec. 15), their season has been going great, yet they would be the first to tell you that they need to get better in almost every department. As high as they are in the standings and this Super 16, their offense is 20th in the League (2.95 goals per game), their power play is also 20th (19.0 percent), their penalty kill is 30th (70.3 percent), and their face-off percentage is tied for 24th (48.6). But knowing how to win is a different subject matter (albeit not a tangible stat), and Minnesota has seemingly been squeezing all the juice out of this one. For the first three months of the season, these guys have done more with less. Perhaps in the New Year they should resolve to do more with more." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer

NHL Tonight First Shift: Hockey Yankee Swap: Golden Knights or Wild, more

6. Florida Panthers (23-13-2)

Total points: 159
Last week: No. 5

"When you are the defending Stanley Cup champion and sitting atop your division as the calendar turns to a new year, there's not much that needs to be changed. If there is a call for nitpicking, let's say the Panthers could be a bit more consistent. In December, the Panthers were shut out four times in 13 games. Yet, they scored four or more goals in six other games that month. If they can avoid the valleys they encountered in December, they will be in position to contend for the Presidents' Trophy yet again." -- Shawn. P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

7. Los Angeles Kings (22-10-5)

Total points: 143
Last week: No. 10

"The Kings are finding ways to win more often than not, but I would think they are hoping for a better power play in 2025. Los Angeles is among the bottom eight teams in the League on the man-advantage but has found success with the help of all-world center Anze Kopitar and a dynamite first half from forward Adrian Kempe. But come playoff time, Los Angeles will find itself playing a ton of close games, and special teams will be crucial." -- Brian Compton, managing editor

8. Edmonton Oilers (22-12-3)

Total points: 132
Last week: No. 7

"The Oilers are in a much better spot this season than a year ago, where they were still working their way up the Pacific Division standings after bottoming out 12 games in. Edmonton is comfortably in a playoff position heading into the new year but can still make use of a few New Year's resolution as it looks for a return trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are back in star form, but more offensive production from the bottom three lines would be helpful. Too often this season, the two have had to team up for Edmonton to generate offense and coach Kris Knoblauch would rather each drive their own line. That means, more out of forwards Jeff Skinner, Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, Mattias Janmark and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is needed in the New Year. Defensively, the Oilers can resolve to be better with the lead. Edmonton has blown too many leads for its liking this season and while it has been able to eventually pull out victories in overtime, championship-caliber teams need to be able to lock things down when leading. That is likely the top resolution heading into the New Year." -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

UTA@EDM: Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid combine for a 2-1 lead

9. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-13-2)

Total points: 131
Last week: No. 8

"The Maple Leafs New Year's resolution -- find some way, any way, to keep their goalies healthy. Is it too much to ask? Maybe. But here's the skinny. Coming into the season, neither goalies Joseph Woll nor Anthony Stolarz had played more than 28 games in an NHL season. So, what's happened? Woll missed the first seven games of this season with a lower body injury. Then, on Dec. 17, Toronto general manager Brad Treliving announced Stolarz would miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. When healthy, these two form one of the best goaltending tandems in the NHL. Trouble is, they can't avoid getting hurt. Toronto hopes they can find a way to change that trend." -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

10. Colorado Avalanche (23-15-0)

Total points: 105
Last week: No. 12

"The Avalanche are rolling entering the new year, having won five straight games. At the beginning of the season, the resolution would have been for better goaltending, but they can check that off, after bringing in Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood via trade. The two have combined to allow a total of 14 goals in the past seven games. So what their resolution should be is for health. They've already been without captain Gabriel Landeskog for the past two-plus seasons. Forwards Jonathan Drouin, Ross Colton and Miles Wood have all had lengthy absences as well as defensemen Josh Manson and Oliver Kylington. If they're playing at this level now, imagine how good they would be at full strength." -- David Satriano, staff writer

11. Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-2)

Total points: 104
Last week: No. 9

"Consistency. That's a resolution that makes sense for the Hurricanes. They were 16-5-1, scoring 4.00 goals per game and allowing 2.59 after defeating the New York Rangers 4-3 on Nov. 27. They are 6-8-1 with 2.67 goals per game for and 3.13 against in 15 games since. Martin Necas has slowed down since a hot start. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in the past 15 games after leading the NHL with 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) through 22 games. But it goes beyond that. The Hurricanes have not consistently defended well enough or gotten good enough goaltending. They also need a more balanced scoring attack. Necas was hot and they were hot. He's cooled and so have they. It can't work like that. Consistency is needed." -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

12. Tampa Bay Lightning (20-12-2)

Total points: 84
Last week: No. 13

"The Lightning are the third best team in the NHL with a goal differential of plus-37. They also have the third best power play in the league at 26.9 percent. The penalty kill is also pretty good at 81.4 percent (12th in NHL). If they are looking for one resolution, it should be at the blue line. After Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh, it's thin. Jon Cooper will miss J.J. Moser, who is going be sidelined for the next two months." -- Jean-Francois Chaumont, journalist principal LNH.com

13. Dallas Stars (22-13-1)

Total points: 79
Last week: No. 11

"If the Stars resolve to improve something in 2025, it should be their power play. The Stars are near the bottom of the League on the advantage and considering some of the guys on their power-play units (forwards Wyatt Johnston, Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson on the top group, and Logan Stankoven and team leading scorer Matt Duchene are part of the second unit), this is a head scratcher. Sure, they're missing retired forward Joe Pavelski, who was a master of the tips, deflections and redirects that were part of Dallas' No. 6-ranked power play last season, but they still have enough talent to be better than they are on it now." -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

DAL@CHI: Robertson puts the Stars up with PPG in the 2nd

14. Boston Bruins (20-15-4)

Total points: 30
Last week: No. 14

"There could be a lot of New Year's resolutions for the Bruins, who are having an unexpectedly up-and-down season. More consistency? For sure. A better power play? Absolutely. I'll stick with the simplest resolution: Score more goals. With Jeremy Swayman rounding into form, the Bruins have a chance to solidify their tenuous hold on a spot in the Stanely Cup Playoffs, but that's going to be tough to do if they remain mired in 28th place in the NHL in goals for per game, tied with the Detroit Red Wings at 2.62. They're in a zone with teams almost certain to be sitting out once the playoffs come around. Last season they finished 13th, at 3.21 per game. This season? It's been a struggle, especially in the area of secondary scoring. Outside of David Pastrnak (37 points) and Brad Marchand (31), no Bruins player has reached 20. That has to change." -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

15. Ottawa Senators (19-15-2)

Total points: 24
Last week: No. 16

"Take the next step forward. That's the resolution for the Senators as they enter 2025. They have positioned themselves to be a playoff team this season, currently in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. They can't go backward now. Coming back to defeat the Wild 3-1 on Sunday was big for the Senators. It ended a losing streak at two games. Anything more and there would be concern going into the new year. But they held off the Wild in the third period and that was big. Now they need to carry that forward. Making the playoffs is the goal now for the Senators. It's not about just being in the race anymore. It won't be easy with eight of their next 12 games on the road. They're 9-9-1 on the road this season. This will be a telling stretch. Take the next step forward." -- Rosen

16. Vancouver Canucks (17-11-8)

Total points: 23
Last week: No. 15

"Come together as a team. There's been some alarming reports about riffs in the dressing room in Vancouver. No team can have that and expect to make a second half push to move off the bubble and into a solid playoff position. The Canucks are struggling with three wins in 11 games since defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Dec. 6. They're 3-4-4 in that stretch, so at least they've earned some points in overtime losses that have kept them in a playoff position for now. They're dealing with injuries to key players with defenseman Quinn Hughes out week to week and center Elias Pettersson probably a little more optimistic than that. Each has an undisclosed injury. Defenseman Filip Hronek is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. But the Canucks have to figure it out early in 2025 so they can start to string together some strong games that get them back on track." -- Rosen

Others receiving points: Calgary Flames 13, St. Louis Blues 1, Montreal Canadiens 1

Dropped out from last week: None

Enterprise Team of the Week: It's the No. 10 Avalanche for the second straight week, because they just keep on winning. Colorado extended its winning streak to five games by defeating the No. 2 Jets 5-2 on Tuesday. Casey Mittelstadt scored at 7:22 of the third period to give the Avalanche a 3-2 lead. They added two empty-net goals. The Avalanche came out of the holiday break with a 4-1 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Friday after going into it with a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken. They've outscored their opponents 22-9 during the winning streak. Colorado is 9-2-0 and outscoring opponents 41-21 since Dec. 7. – Rosen

