Super 16: Golden Knights enter new year atop rankings

It comes a day late, but we think it's still OK to say Happy New Year, which, of course, means it's also still OK to make some New Year's resolutions.

The teams ranked this week in the Super 16, and the 16 who aren't, all have at least one resolution they can make to make 2025 better than 2024, or in the Florida Panthers case, at least as good considering 2024 will forever be theirs to cherish as Stanley Cup champions.

So from the top down, here are some resolutions for each team in the Super 16 this week, which, by the way, are the exact same 16 teams that were in it last week.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 15 voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the New Year's resolution edition of the Super 16:

1. Vegas Golden Knights (25-9-3)

"Vegas has the best record in the NHL (.716 points percentage). The Golden Knights are fourth in goals per game (3.51), seventh in goals against per game (2.73) and tied for seventh on the power play (25.0 percent). They're 14th on the penalty kill (81.0 percent), but they've taken the fewest penalty minutes in the League (205). For them, making a New Year's resolution is like a Vegas showgirl aiming to lose weight." -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

2. Winnipeg Jets (27-11-1)

"There's really only one significant area where the Jets have to resolve to be better in the new year and that's on the penalty kill. They're 17th in the NHL at 78.9 percent, and allowed at least one power-play goal in eight of 15 games in December. One quick way to fix their issue is in the face-off circle. They have a 41.4 percent success rate in short-handed situations, tied for 27th in the NHL, and Adam Lowry, who has taken a Jets-high 129 short-handed face-offs, has won 36.4 percent. Winning the draw establishes possession, a chance to clear the zone and run 20-30 seconds off an opposing power play. For a team that has a top-five offense, the League's No. 1 power play and has allowed the fewest goals against per game, that's the biggest area the Jets need to focus on." -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

3. Washington Capitals (25-10-2)

"The Capitals remain among the NHL leaders in scoring 5-on-5, but as they begin 2025, they must resolve to getting back to generating more goals that way. When Alex Ovechkin fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18, Washington led the NHL with 55 goals 5-on-5 in 18 games for an average of 3.06 per game. In 19 games since then, including three since Ovechkin returned from his injury, the Capitals have scored 31 goals 5-on-5 for an average of 1.63 per game. Having Ovechkin back should help, but the Capitals will need more from everyone 5-on-5 to maintain their spot among the best teams in the Eastern Conference." -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer

4. New Jersey Devils (24-14-3)

"There's been a lot to like about the Devils this season but one area that could use improving as we enter the New Year would be starting on time. New Jersey ranks 24th in the League in goals scored in the first period (29), and 11 of its 17 losses (regulation and overtime) had resulted after allowing the first goal of the game. They are tied for second in goals scored in the second period (50) and fourth in the third period (52). It might be nit-picking, but scoring the first goal becomes more paramount in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when there's better goaltending and teams begin to shut it down with a lead." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

5. Minnesota Wild (23-11-4)

"The Wild are an enigma. The last two weeks notwithstanding (3-5-0 since Dec. 15), their season has been going great, yet they would be the first to tell you that they need to get better in almost every department. As high as they are in the standings and this Super 16, their offense is 20th in the League (2.95 goals per game), their power play is also 20th (19.0 percent), their penalty kill is 30th (70.3 percent), and their face-off percentage is tied for 24th (48.6). But knowing how to win is a different subject matter (albeit not a tangible stat), and Minnesota has seemingly been squeezing all the juice out of this one. For the first three months of the season, these guys have done more with less. Perhaps in the New Year they should resolve to do more with more." -- Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer