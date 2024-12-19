Super 16: Kaprizov keeping Wild at No. 1, worthy of Quarter-Century Team

The NHL will soon start rolling out the Quarter-Century Team selections, revealing the top forwards, defensemen and goalies from each team since Jan. 1, 2000.

The St. Louis Blues' Quarter-Century Team will be revealed Dec. 30 with the Chicago Blackhawks to follow Dec. 31. They're up first because, of course, the Blues and Blackhawks will play the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31 (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

While we wait for that, we here at NHL.com Super 16 headquarters decided to prepare a little look ahead for what's to come on these Quarter-Century Teams, giving a tease for which players could be on their current team's list.

There are plenty of choices and hard decisions, but this is just a taste and certainly not official.

Then again, our rankings each week are not official either, but they do provide a taste of what's happening in the NHL. And what's happening this week is the tightest race possible for the top spot in our Super 16.

The top four teams are the same and in the same order as last week but look at the total points for the Minnesota Wild, Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets and you'll see what we mean by close.

Wild 218.

Capitals 217.

Jets 216.

For tabulating purposes, all 15 voters this week had the Wild and Jets at least in their top four. The Wild and Jets were each ranked No. 1 by four different voters. Three voters had the Capitals at No. 1.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 15 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the quarter-century edition of the Super 16:

1. Minnesota Wild (20-8-4)

Total points: 218

Last week: No. 1

"There is no doubt that when the NHL announces Minnesota's Quarter-Century First and Second Teams on Jan. 7 that Kirill Kaprizov will be on the First Team. He averaged 1.22 points per game entering Wednesday and is the biggest star and most dominant player the Wild has ever had. Who else? Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin. They rank No. 1 and No. 2 among defensemen in games played for the Wild (892 and 824, respectively), with Spurgeon also leading all skaters at plus-124 and defensemen in goals (113), points (395) and game-winning goals (22). Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy will be on the bubble. Though each are having a big impact, they may not have played enough years with the 24-year-old franchise." – Paul Strizhevsky, staff writer

2. Washington Capitals (21-8-2)

Total points: 217

Last week: No. 2

"Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson, two of the top players on the Capitals' 2018 Stanley Cup team, are locks to be on their Quarter-Century Team. Ovechkin is second in NHL history with 868 goals and 27 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894, so he'll be a unanimous selection at the top of the forward list. It will be similar for Carlson, who ranks first among defensemen in Capitals history in games (1,040), goals (154), assists (543) and points (697). Tom Wilson, another 2018 Cup winner, will also likely make it as one of the three forwards on the second team. A fan favorite, Wilson ranks third among forwards who have played for Washington this century in games (785) and sixth in goals (159), assists (195) and points (354)." -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer