Super 16: Hurricanes rise, Devils fall in weekly rankings

Ninety-two players will represent the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off next month.

Whittling it down to 92, 23 per team, could not have been an easy task for the four countries that will be playing in the first best-on-best hockey tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. There were obviously some top players left off the rosters.

Who are they? And was their omission warranted, or was it a mistake?

That was the task in this week's edition of the Super 16 power rankings. Of the players on the teams ranked this week, who could or should, and maybe still might depending on injuries, have been chosen to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off, which begins Feb. 12 at Bell Centre in Montreal.

As for the rankings, the Carolina Hurricanes rose five spots to No. 7 this week; the New Jersey Devils, who traded places with the Hurricanes, dropped five spots to No. 12.

Carolina has three players going to the 4 Nations Face-Off. New Jersey has four. There could have been more.

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 15 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here are the players who could have made and might still get selected to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off edition of the Super 16:

1. Washington Capitals (32-10-5)

Total points: 238

Last week: No. 1

"As the lone team without any players selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Capitals had a few who could have been picked, including defenseman John Carlson for the United States and forward Tom Wilson for Canada. But the most glaring omission was goalie Logan Thompson, who was overlooked by Canada despite having a standout season. The 27-year-old is the NHL's reigning First Star of the Week after he was 3-0-0 with a 0.33 goals-against average, .984 save percentage and two shutouts during the week ending Jan. 19. For the season, Thompson is third in NHL in wins (22-2-3), second in goals-against average among goalies to play at least 16 games (2.09) and third in save percentage (.925). None of the goalies ahead of him in those categories is from Canada." -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer