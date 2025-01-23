Super 16: Hurricanes rise, Devils fall in weekly rankings

15. Ottawa Senators (24-19-4)
Total points: 21
Last week: No. 16
"As I sit at TD Garden waiting to talk to Jake Sanderson, this is an easy choice for me. It's Sanderson, who has emerged this season as a No. 1 defenseman on an up-and-coming Ottawa team. Sanderson is playing 24:26 per game, 15th in the NHL, with 25 points (two goals, 23 assists) in 47 games. I imagine Sanderson will get a long look for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, given what he's shown this season and what he projects to be in the future. It's a tough group to break into, but Sanderson has been showing he's got what it takes this season." -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer
16. Calgary Flames (22-16-7)
Total points: 19
Last week: No. 15
"Mikael Backlund is a Swiss Army knife kind of center. Play him on any line, on the power play or the penalty kill, and you're going to get the same kind of strong two-way play. Sweden's decision to leave Backlund, Calgary's captain, off its roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off surprised me. I totally see the argument for choosing 20-year-old Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson for the team. He's a big part of the future of Tre Kronor hockey in the best-on-best format. Get him the experience now. I get it. But I'll argue that Backlund fills the need more than Carlsson right now. He could be Sweden's fourth-line center, fully understanding that role with the ability and experience of shutting down top NHL players, which is exactly what would be asked of him. Carlsson's time will come. Backlund is arguably a better fit for Sweden's roster now." -- Rosen
Others receiving points: Columbus Blue Jackets 13, Boston Bruins 11, New York Rangers 5
Dropped out from last week: Blue Jackets (No. 14)
Enterprise Team of the Week: The Hurricanes moved up from No. 12 to No. 7 this week because of three straight wins, including 3-2 against the No. 3 Golden Knights and 2-1 against the No. 6 Stars. Carolina had lost two straight leading into last week's Super 16. It didn't drop last week, instead staying at No. 12. But with three straight wins, including against two of the top teams in the rankings, the Hurricanes are back in the top eight. The Hurricanes three games before next week's Super 16 comes out are against the Blue Jackets, New York Islanders and Rangers --- three unranked teams. It's an opportunity for them to continue to find some consistency and potentially move into a top five spot in the Super 16 a week from now. -- Rosen
AMALIE BENJAMIN
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. Winnipeg Jets; 4. Dallas Stars; 5. Edmonton Oilers; 6. Toronto Maple Leafs; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Florida Panthers; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Calgary Flames; 15. Montreal Canadiens; 16. Ottawa Senators
JEAN-FRANCOIS CHAUMONT
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Edmonton Oilers; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Minnesota Wild; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. New Jersey Devils; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Montreal Canadiens; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Ottawa Senators
BRIAN COMPTON
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Toronto Maple Leafs; 4. Winnipeg Jets; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Minnesota Wild; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Ottawa Senators; 14. Calgary Flames; 15. New Jersey Devils; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets
NICHOLAS J. COTSONIKA
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Edmonton Oilers; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Minnesota Wild; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Los Angeles Kings; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Calgary Flames; 15. Montreal Canadiens; 16. Ottawa Senators
TOM GULITTI
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Edmonton Oilers; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Florida Panthers; 9. Minnesota Wild; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Calgary Flames; 15. Montreal Canadiens; 16. Ottawa Senators
ADAM KIMELMAN
1. Winnipeg Jets; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Minnesota Wild; 6. Edmonton Oilers; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Florida Panthers; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. New Jersey Devils; 11. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Colorado Avalanche; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. New York Rangers
MIKE G. MORREALE
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Toronto Maple Leafs; 3. Minnesota Wild; 4. Florida Panthers; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Vegas Golden Knights; 8. Winnipeg Jets; 9. Edmonton Oilers; 10. Tampa Bay Lightning; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Boston Bruins; 14. Colorado Avalanche; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. New York Rangers
TRACEY MYERS
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Carolina Hurricanes; 6. Minnesota Wild; 7. Edmonton Oilers; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. New Jersey Devils; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Montreal Canadiens; 16. Calgary Flames
BILL PRICE
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Edmonton Oilers; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Carolina Hurricanes; 9. Los Angeles Kings; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Calgary Flames; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets
SHAWN P. ROARKE
1. Vegas Golden Knights; 2. Washington Capitals; 3. Winnipeg Jets; 4. Edmonton Oilers; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Colorado Avalanche; 8. Florida Panthers; 9. Carolina Hurricanes; 10. New Jersey Devils; 11. Minnesota Wild; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. Los Angeles Kings; 14. Montreal Canadiens; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Boston Bruins
DAN ROSEN
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Edmonton Oilers; 3. Winnipeg Jets; 4. Colorado Avalanche; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Florida Panthers; 8. Vegas Golden Knights; 9. Dallas Stars; 10. Minnesota Wild; 11. Montreal Canadiens; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Boston Bruins; 14. New Jersey Devils; 15. Tampa Bay Lightning; 16. New York Rangers
DAVID SATRIANO
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Toronto Maple Leafs; 3. Edmonton Oilers; 4. Winnipeg Jets; 5. Vegas Golden Knights; 6. Dallas Stars; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Minnesota Wild; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. Los Angeles Kings; 12. New Jersey Devils; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Montreal Canadiens; 15. New York Rangers; 16. Columbus Blue Jackets
PAUL STRIZHEVSKY
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Edmonton Oilers; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Minnesota Wild; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. Florida Panthers; 10. Los Angeles Kings; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. Tampa Bay Lightning; 13. New Jersey Devils; 14. Calgary Flames; 15. Columbus Blue Jackets; 16. Montreal Canadiens
DEREK VAN DIEST
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Winnipeg Jets; 3. Toronto Maple Leafs; 4. Vegas Golden Knights; 5. Edmonton Oilers; 6. Minnesota Wild; 7. Carolina Hurricanes; 8. Dallas Stars; 9. New Jersey Devils; 10. Florida Panthers; 11. Colorado Avalanche; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Ottawa Senators; 15. Montreal Canadiens; 16. Boston Bruins
MIKE ZEISBERGER
1. Washington Capitals; 2. Vegas Golden Knights; 3. Edmonton Oilers; 4. Winnipeg Jets; 5. Toronto Maple Leafs; 6. Carolina Hurricanes; 7. Dallas Stars; 8. Florida Panthers; 9. Minnesota Wild; 10. Colorado Avalanche; 11. New Jersey Devils; 12. Los Angeles Kings; 13. Tampa Bay Lightning; 14. Montreal Canadiens; 15. Ottawa Senators; 16. Boston Bruins